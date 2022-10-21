IN PHOTOS: Gaza Mourns Killing of Oday Tamimi

Posted on by indigoblue76

October 20, 2022

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip held a funeral house to mourn the killing of Palestinian fighter Oday Tamimi. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip held a funeral house to mourn the killing of Palestinian fighter Oday Tamimi who was killed on Wednesday by Israeli gunfire at the entrance of the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, near Jerusalem.

Tamimi, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat, was accused of killing a soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting attack at an Israeli military checkpoint on October 8.

Israeli occupation forces pursued Tamimi for over ten days following the drive-by shooting.

They besieged Shufat camp, Anata town, and the surrounding areas for 12 days, initiated large-scale and violent searches of homes and buildings and detained dozens of Palestinians.

Palestinian political groups declared a day of mourning after the news of Tamimi’s killing.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |