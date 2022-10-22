Yemeni Resistance Shoos Away Ship Looting Oil, Renews Warning against Similar Violations

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 21, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree unveiled that the Yemeni Forces carried out a warning operation to prevent an oil ship that was attempting to loot crude oil from the Dhaba Port in Hadhramaut Province.

In a statement issued Friday evening, Saree explained that the oil ship violated the resolution issued by the concerned sides about banning the transfer and export of the sovereign Yemeni oil derivatives, adding that the warning message was to prevent the unending looting of the Yemeni oil wealth that is not given to the Yemeni people and to pay salaries and provide services.

“The warning message came after addressing the concerned sides onboard the ship and informing them about the decision based on the applied Yemeni laws and international laws.”

The spokesman further underlined that the ship was dealt with upon warning measures through which the Yemeni Armed Forces were keen to preserve the safety and security of Yemen’s infrastructure as well as the safety of the ship and its crew.

Saree then reiterated that the Yemeni Armed Forces won’t hesitate to carry out their duty to prevent and stop any ship that attempts to loot the wealth of the Yemeni people.

“We can launch more warning offensives to defend our great people and protect their wealth from looting, and we renew our warning to all companies to fully abide by the resolutions issued by the Sanaa authority to refrain from taking part in looting the Yemeni wealth,” Saree concluded.

