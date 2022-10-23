Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 23, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

A drone targets the US base in Al-Omar Field with several missiles and the US occupation shells agricultural lands in retaliation.

US soldiers prepare to go out on patrol from a remote combat outpost in northeastern Syria in May 2021 (Getty Images)

An unidentified drone targeted the US occupation base in the Al-Omar Field with a barrage of missiles, sources familiar with the matter told Al Mayadeen on Saturday without providing further information about the losses.

“Several blasts were heard in the US occupation base in the Al-Omar Field in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside as drones buzz overhead,” the sources added.

“The US forces in the [Al-Omar] Field retaliated by shelling agricultural areas on the outskirts of Al-Mayadin,” they concluded.

The US occupation forces carried out earlier in the month an airdrop operation involving multiple helicopters in the southern countryside of Qamishli, which resulted in the death of one person.

Besides being an occupation force that backs armed groups for its own operations and agenda in the region, the US occupation forces continue to steal Syrian oil by smuggling it from their bases in Syria to their bases in Iraq.

Convoys of tens of vehicles, including tankers loaded with stolen oil from oil fields occupied by US forces in Syria, are frequently seen crossing toward northern Iraq, in addition to trucks loaded with military equipment.

The Syrian Oil Ministry has recently revealed that the US occupation loots the majority of Syria’s oil, knowing that the daily production of the eastern oil fields is 80.3 thousand barrels.

US: A bandit in Syria

On August 15, SANA said the US smuggled dozens of tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil through the illegal Al-Mahmudiyah border crossing.

“Over the past hours, the US occupation forces brought out a convoy of 100 tankers filled with Syrian oil from Al-Hasaka countryside to its bases in the Iraqi lands through the crossing,” local sources from Al-Yaarubiyah countryside told SANA.

On August 14, SANA reported, citing sources, that the US occupation forces in Syria looted 89 oil tankers from Syria and smuggled them into Iraq through illegal crossings.

A convoy of 89 oil tanks left from Al-Yaarubiyah, Al-Hasakah Governorate, using the illegal border crossing of Al-Mahmudiyah in northeastern Syria to get to Iraq, SANA reported.

On August 9, the Syrian Oil Ministry revealed that the US occupation loots the majority of Syria’s oil, knowing that the daily production of the eastern oil fields is 80.3 thousand barrels.

The US meddling in the crisis-stricken Middle Eastern country continues to be exposed, from occupation to military agenda and the theft of oil.

