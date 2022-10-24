WATCH: Palestinian Fighter Assassinated in Israeli Bombing in Nablus

Posted on October 24, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

October 23, 2022

Tamer Kilani, a top member of the newly-formed organization The Lion’s Den, was assassinated by Israel in Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A senior member of the Palestinian resistance group Lions’ Den has been killed in a bomb attack carried out by Israeli forces in the Old City of Nablus.

The Lions’ Den announced in a statement that Tamer Kilani, a top member of the newly-formed organization, was assassinated in the early hours of Sunday.

The statement added that an explosive device, attached to a motorcycle, detonated in the Old City of Nablus as Kilani was passing by.

The Palestinian resistance group also threatened a “painful response,” and called on the public to attend Kilani’s funeral later on Sunday.

In a press statement, Fatah also mourned “martyr Tamer al-Kilani, who was killed today in Nablus in a cowardly assassination, which proves the fragility of this [Israeli] occupation and its security apparatus”.

The Israeli army has imposed a strict siege on Nablus since October 11, blocking the city’s entrances with military checkpoints and earth mounds, while Israeli drones constantly hover over the northern West Bank city.

At least 177 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

(PRESS TV, PC, SOCIAL)

The Martyrdom of Tamer Al-Kilani: The Return of Assassinations in Palestine?

