WATCH: Palestinian Teenager Shot, Injured by Israeli Forces in Sheikh Jarrah

Posted on October 24, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

October 23, 2022

Mohammad Abu Qteish was shot and injured by Israeli forces in Sheikh Jarrah. (photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured on Saturday by Israeli occupation forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces opened gunfire at 16-year-old Mohammad Abu Qteish and critically injured him inside a football pitch in the neighborhood.

Israeli media claimed that the teenager had stabbed an illegal Jewish settler a few minutes earlier.

“There was a training for sports paramedics in the stadium. We were surprised when an [Israeli] policeman entered the stadium and shot a teenager,” an eyewitness said.

“We tried to provide him with first aid, but the policeman threatened to shoot us if we approached, then a large force of Israeli police arrived and forced us out.”

Videos shared on social media showed the teenager lying down helplessly after being shot and injured, without being provided with first aid.

About two hours after the incident in Sheikh Jarrah, an Israeli army force raided Qteish’s family home in the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, and arrested his father, Rajab, and his brother.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: