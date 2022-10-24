WATCH: Palestinian Teenager Shot, Injured by Israeli Forces in Sheikh Jarrah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 23, 2022

Mohammad Abu Qteish was shot and injured by Israeli forces in Sheikh Jarrah. (photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured on Saturday by Israeli occupation forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces opened gunfire at 16-year-old Mohammad Abu Qteish and critically injured him inside a football pitch in the neighborhood.

Israeli troops recklessly shoot Palestinian teenager with live bullets in Sheikh Jarrah's park despite the presence of many other children pic.twitter.com/8LwiMwviv4 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) October 22, 2022

Israeli media claimed that the teenager had stabbed an illegal Jewish settler a few minutes earlier.

“There was a training for sports paramedics in the stadium. We were surprised when an [Israeli] policeman entered the stadium and shot a teenager,” an eyewitness said.

“We tried to provide him with first aid, but the policeman threatened to shoot us if we approached, then a large force of Israeli police arrived and forced us out.”

Videos shared on social media showed the teenager lying down helplessly after being shot and injured, without being provided with first aid.

About two hours after the incident in Sheikh Jarrah, an Israeli army force raided Qteish’s family home in the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, and arrested his father, Rajab, and his brother.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

