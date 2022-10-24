Zionist Occupation Forces Assassinate Lions Den’s Fierce Fighter, Group Vows Painful Response

Posted on by indigoblue76

October 23, 2022

“Lions Den” resistance group in the West Bank announced that the Zionist occupation forces assassinated one of its cadres Tamer Al-Kilani in Nablus.

In a statement, the Palestinian group mourned the martyr as one of its fierce fighters, adding that one of the traitors stuck an explosive into his motorcycle.

The following video shows the traitor sticking the explosive device into the martyr’s motorcycle:

The statement vowed a painful response to the Zionist crime, announcing a mourning day across the West Bank.

The Palestine National Liberation Movement has mourned the martyr, adding that the assassination proves the fragility of this [Israeli] occupation and its security apparatus.

“We tell our steadfast people that this heinous crime will not break the popular incubator of the resistance,” added the statement.

The rest of the Palestinian resistance factions mourned the martyr, adding that the crime will not remain unanswered.

The Ministry of Health said the assassination of Al-Kilani brings the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of this year to 177, including 51 in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli media reported a security alert in the occupation entity to face the expected responses to the assassination, adding that Kilani was behind numerous attacks on the Israelis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Targeted killings, "Israel", Palestinians, Israeli Crimes | Tagged: IOF, Palestinian Martyrs, Nablus Brigade |