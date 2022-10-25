5 Palestinians Killed, over 20 Injured During Raid in Occupied West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 25, 2022

The Israeli occupation forces unexpectedly stormed on Tuesday the West Bank city of Nablus in occupied Palestine, waging a round of unprecedented aggression in recent years.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the Israeli occupation forces killed 5 Palestinians and wounded 20 others, three of whom were in critical condition, with the occupation forces preventing ambulances and medical staff from reaching the scene.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Palestinian security forces “discovered a special force of the Israeli occupation army while trying to storm the city, resulting in an armed confrontation.”

The Palestinian media stressed that residents and security forces were able to thwart the infiltration attempt of the Israeli special force into the old city of Nablus and wounded some of its members, which prompted the occupation army to launch a rapid and concentrated attack with heavy gunfire.

Israeli occupation forces killed 5 Palestinians, injured 20 others during raid in occupied West Bank city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/OQGj65ngQG — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) October 25, 2022

According to Palestinian Shehab news agency, the fourth Palestinian killed during the Nablus raid was one of the leaders of the Lions’ Den resistance group, identified as Wadih al-Houh, who succumbed to his wounds sustained during the attack by the occupation forces on the Old City of Nablus.

فلسطين تودع 5 أقمار خلال عدوان الاحتلال على نابلس pic.twitter.com/dnGYWAQ5C0 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 25, 2022

Moreover, the Israeli occupation claimed in a statement that a joint force of the IOF, the Shin Bet, and the special police unit raided a hideout apartment inside the Old City of Nablus allegedly used as a laboratory for the manufacturing of explosive devices for high profile activists in the Lion’s Den Palestinian resistance group.

عاجل| مصادر محلية: "اشتباك مسلح مع قوات الاحتلال قرب حاجز سالم غرب مدينة جنين". pic.twitter.com/yaI7ag5HKq — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 25, 2022

According to Wafa news agency, “sounds of shooting and explosions were heard and columns of smoke and flames were seen emanating from several neighborhoods” after IOF stormed the Old City of Nablus during early hours of Tuesday, searching for members of the Lions’ Den group.

Keep your eyes on what is happening in Nablus, occupied Palestine.#Nablus#نابلس pic.twitter.com/xQMZgEwTCB — Sarah Orabi 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Sarah_orabi9) October 24, 2022

Palestinian media also quoted local sources as saying that Israeli forces posted snipers on the roofs of houses and buildings overlooking the city center and the neighborhoods of the Old City, where they deliberately opened fire at members of the Palestinian security forces, wounding 4 of them.

The Israeli occupation’s Air Force reportedly conducted an airstrike that targeted a civilian vehicle in the occupied West Bank, as per Palestinian media outlets. The vehicle caught on fire, and Palestinians rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the passengers.

🚨 The Israeli Air Force hit a Palestinian car and there are a number of martyrs.#IsraeliTerrorism #Nablus #نابلس pic.twitter.com/FvvVE0oM5a — Palestine Under Attack (@Gaza_2021) October 24, 2022

“The events in Nablus are systemic criminality and terrorism committed by the Zionist occupation’s forces,” Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Spokesperson Tariq Ezzeddine said.

“The brave freedom fighters of our people, the Al-Quds Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Brigades, Ezzeddine Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Lions’ Den will not allow the occupation to violate our cities,” Ezzeddine added.

The PIJ Spokesperson also called on the Palestinian people to take to the streets and confront the Israeli occupation “to prove that we are one people and one resistance.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=640246204215304

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Armed resistance, IOF, Nablus, Occupied W Bank, Pal-Lions’ Den (Areen Al-Osood), Palestinian Resistance, Resistance media, The Zio-temporary entity, Zionist Shin Bet |