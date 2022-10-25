IOF launches large-scale aggression on Nablus, commits brutal killings

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 25 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Israeli occupation forces storm the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, waging large-scale aggression against the Palestinian people.

Israeli occupation forces barge into occupied Al-Quds in November, 2021 (Anadolu Agency)

The Israeli occupation forces unexpectedly stormed on Tuesday the West Bank city of Nablus in occupied Palestine, waging a round of unprecedented aggression in recent years.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinians and wounded 19 others, three of whom are in critical condition, with the occupation forces preventing ambulances and medical staff from reaching the scene.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Palestinian security forces “discovered a special force of the Israeli occupation army while trying to storm the city, resulting in an armed confrontation.”

The Palestinian media stressed that residents and security forces were able to thwart the infiltration attempt of the Israeli special force into the old city of Nablus and wounded some of its members, which prompted the occupation army to launch a rapid and concentrated attack with heavy gunfire.

The IOF brutally murdered at least three Palestinians and wounded dozens of others.

Amid the rampant criminality waged by the Israeli occupation, the people of Nablus took to the streets to offer support to the Palestinian security forces and freedom fighters as the IOF hysterically opened fire on civilians in the streets, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported.

Our correspondent added that mass rallies were held in Ramallah and the Dheisheh camp, Beit Lahm, in support of the Resistance and freedom fighters, with Palestinians flocking to the area from various cities of the occupied West Bank.

Keep your eyes on what is happening in Nablus, occupied Palestine.#Nablus#نابلس pic.twitter.com/xQMZgEwTCB — Sarah Orabi 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Sarah_orabi9) October 24, 2022

The Israeli occupation’s Air Force reportedly conducted an airstrike that targeted a civilian vehicle in the occupied West Bank, as per Palestinian media outlets. The vehicle caught on fire, and Palestinians rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the passengers.

🚨 The Israeli Air Force hit a Palestinian car and there are a number of martyrs.#IsraeliTerrorism #Nablus #نابلس pic.twitter.com/FvvVE0oM5a — Palestine Under Attack (@Gaza_2021) October 24, 2022

Israeli newspaper Walla! reported that the Israeli occupation’s aggression came as a “preemptive” operation against the Palestinian Resistance in the West Bank claiming that “Tel Aviv” learned that the Resistance was planning to conduct an operation against the occupation.

The violent storming resulted in confrontations between the occupation forces and the Palestinians who confronted the encroachment and aggression.

“The events in Nablus are systemic criminality and terrorism committed by the Zionist occupation’s forces,” Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Spokesperson Tariq Ezzeddine said.

“The brave freedom fighters of our people, the Al-Quds Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Brigades, Ezzeddine Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Lions’ Den will not allow the occupation to violate our cities,” Ezzeddine added.

The PIJ Spokesperson also called on the Palestinian people to take to the streets and confront the Israeli occupation “to prove that we are one people and one resistance.”



“We call on the honorable security forces to defend their people with all means available to them,” the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said.

On its part, the Palestinian Presidency stressed, “The aggression being waged against the city of Nablus is a war crime.”

