Israel Bombs Damascus for the 2nd Time in Less than 48 Hours

OCTOBER 24, 2022

Israel fired a barrage of missiles from northern occupied Palestine against several posts on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, most of the missiles were intercepted, this is the second Israeli bombing targeting the outskirts of Damascus within 48.

The Syrian news agency Sana quoted a military spokesperson:

At about two o’clock this afternoon, the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with rockets from the northern occupied Palestinian territories, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus.

The military spokesperson said that a soldier was injured from the bombing which also caused some material damage.

No further elaboration from the news agency or the military source.that

Locals in Damascus reported hearing loud sounds of explosions mostly over the western districts of the Syrian capital.

Israel, with the help of its patrons in NATO spearheaded by the USA and their proxy terrorist groups including Al Qaeda and its ISIS offshoot, continues to terrorize the Syrian people proving beyond any doubt the existential threat the existence of the anti-Jewish Zionist entity dubbed Israel poses to the people of the region and to peace and stability in the world.

The Syrian resistance has already set the rule of engagement that each time Israel bombs Syria, the US soldiers stealing the Syrian oil and are illegally operating in Syria will bomb in retaliation, the latest Israeli bombing 1.5 days ago was followed by the Syrian resistance bombing the US soldiers stealing the Syrian oil in the Al Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor, we expect some more US oil thieves to bombed in retaliation to this latest Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, Russia is maintaining its position in remaining in the weird agreement with the anti-Jewish state to coordinate their operations in the Syrian skies and has not taken any serious step diplomatically or politically against Israel for its repeated bombings of Syria, first being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, second because of its alliance with Syrian in combating terrorism which Israeli bombing supports, and because of its overall stance in preserving international law in contrast to the US-adopted so-called rules-based international order.

The same goes for China which is also a permanent member of the UNSC and who suffers from terrorism in its western regions and instability all over sponsored by the same allies of Israel, and the Chinese initiative in supporting Russia’s position in regards to preserving international law.

The rest of the world remains mute ignoring the repeated Israeli aggression against Syria, they will not remain mute when Syria starts to retaliate, western media normalizing aggression and demonizing the victims will also go hysteric when they are on the receiving side of the missiles, remind them at that time why Syria does not recognize the so-called ‘state of Israel’ or the creation of religious entities on its borders.

