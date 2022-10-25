Russia to discuss Ukraine ‘dirty bomb’ preparation in UNSC

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Russia will be raising the issue of Ukraine’s suspected bid to use a dirty bomb on its own soil at the United Nations Security Council.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a news conference on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Ukraine’s preparation of a “dirty” bomb, which Moscow says Kiev is planning to use against Ukrainian civilians to blame the Kremlin, will be discussed in the coming days at the upcoming United Nations Security Council meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

According to credible sources cited on Sunday by Russian news agency Sputnik, Kiev is preparing to use the “dirty bomb” in Ukraine to blame Russia for using nuclear weapons.

Per the sources, Kiev is planning on carrying out provocations on its own land using what is called the “dirty bomb” or a low-power nuclear weapon, with the aim of accusing Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction, which would lead to a smear campaign against Moscow.

With Western command, the sources said, Kiev has started the practical application, the final stage, as a refinery in Dnepropetrovsk and the Kiev Institute for Nuclear Research are working on assembling the weapon.

“Regarding our information and the information that we have received, which is quite reliable, that provocations using a nuclear bomb will be planned in Ukraine – detailed information indicating those institutions has been passed through the minister of defense in contact with his colleagues from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Turkey,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

“There are more contacts planned through our military departments. I can also say that this issue will also be discussed today or tomorrow in the Security Council,” Lavrov added on the sidelines of the 19th session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday expressed his concerns about Ukraine’s provocations with his French, British, and Turkish counterparts, saying that Kiev might resort to using a so-called dirty bomb, a conventional bomb that contains radioactive material.

Sources familiar with the matter said Kiev was planning on carrying out provocations on its own land using what is called the “dirty bomb”, with the aim being to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction, which would lead to a smear campaign against Moscow.

“The baseless denials by our Western colleagues that this is all fiction and that Russia itself is planning to do something like this in order to then blame the Zelensky regime is not serious talk,” Lavrov underlined.

Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Arms Nonproliferation and Control, previously confirmed that Russia did not and does not threaten Kiev with using nuclear arms, while Lavrov highlighted that Ukraine was generating risks tied to using nuclear weapons of mass destruction which is clear from Zelensky’s use of “nuclear first strike” indicating NATO’s hit against Russia.

“Some of our interlocutors did offer to discuss the information we have on a professional, military level. This is an approach that we supported,” Lavrov added.

Zelensky even underlined that NATO must carry out a preemptive strike against Russia instead of waiting for Russia’s nuclear attacks.

Foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in a joint statement, rejected Russia’s assertions on Monday. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the accusations as well.

It is worth noting that Ukraine has a stockpile of radioactive material that can be used for its “dirty bomb”, including spent nuclear fuel storage facilities at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to the official.

Meanwhile, reports about Kiev preparing to use a dirty bomb in Ukraine to blame Russia for using nuclear weapons have been circulating for about a month now.

Despite not seeing any preparations for the deployment of such weapons, the United States is taking seriously concerns that Kiev may use a so-called “dirty bomb,” according to White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby on Monday.

“All I can assure you is that we are taking that seriously, and we are monitoring as best as we can. I can also say, we just see no indication of preparations at this point,” Kirby stated during a press briefing.

UN responds

The UN’s only response in light of the ongoing concerns over the usage of nuclear weapons was to call on all involved parties to avoid any steps that could lead to miscalculation and escalation.

“Our position … is that all parties should avoid any action that could lead to miscalculation and escalation in what’s already a devastating conflict,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday, commenting on Russia’s reports that Ukraine may use a “dirty bomb”.

