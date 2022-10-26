Palestinians arrested as IOF raids the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

IOF launches several raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank, mainly in the Nablus governorate.

IOF arrests a number of Palestinians as confrontations intensify

The IOF stormed, on Wednesday morning, several neighborhoods of the city of Nablus and the village of Iraq Burin in the south, arresting several Palestinians.

Local sources reported that an Israeli military force stormed several neighborhoods of the city, raided a house in the Khalet Al-Amoud area, and arrested Iyad Al-Nabulsi, the brother of martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi.

The IOF also arrested Karim Yasser Qadous in the village of Iraq Burin in the Southern governorate of Nablus.

Moreover, confrontations erupted between the Palestinian youth who reside on Amman Street between the Balata and Askar refugee camps in Nablus, and the occupation forces that raided the occupied West Bank.

During the raids, the IOF arrested two young men, Ayham and Wadih Inaya from the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, as well as three other youth from the towns of Tekoa and Beit Fajjar, south of Beit Lahm. Furthermore, several Palestinians from Al-Khalil and Dura, south of the city, were also arrested.

In Nablus, the Directorate of Education announced a one-hour delay for educational institutions due to the occupation’s incursion into several neighborhoods across the city.

In parallel, the IOF also arrested five Palestinians from Jabaa, Jenin.

As for the situation in Occupied Al-Quds, the IOF arrested 4 Palestinians from the towns of Jabal Mukaber, Silwan, and Bedouin.

Resistance operations in the West Bank escalated dramatically during the last 24 hours, as 61 acts of resistance were reported in response to and coinciding with the martyrdom of six Palestinians in Nablus and Ramallah yesterday morning.

The IOF continue to harass the Palestinians in Nablus for the 16th consecutive day, forcing them into an open-air prison-like environment as they close all the roads leading in and out of the city.

This would not be the first time that the IOF limited movement in an out of Nablus through checkpoints and roadblocks. However, this time the IOF is attempting to completely isolate the region.

