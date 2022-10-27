A few thoughts about the “dirty bomb” thesis and the role of hatred

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 25, 2022

First, is it even possible?

The answer is yes, absolutely. There is enough (non-weapons grade) spent civilian nuclear reactor fuel to get enough radioactive materials. Much more importantly, there is plenty of “know how” amongst Ukrainian scientists and engineers. Besides, bringing in radioactive materials or specialists is something the AngloZionist Hegemony could do. Did I mention plenty of starry-eyed Ukronazi politicians daydreaming on camera about how to nuke Russia and kill as many Russians as possible?

Quick reminder: a “dirty bomb” does not set-off a nuclear detonation but, instead, uses a conventional explosive to spread radioactive materials.

How big does such a bomb have to be? The bigger the better since the bigger the more materials will spread. That is also a problem, however, since that means delivering a large payload to the place you want it to go off. Here I see three basic options:

Set off the dirty bomb behind Russian lines

Set off the dirty bomb near the line of contact

Set off the dirty bomb in Ukronazi occupied territory

Each of these options have serious drawbacks.

If the first case, how do you get, say, a truck similar to the one blown up on the Crimean Bridge, to somewhere near Kherson or elsewhere? Putin has passed a set of decrees which now gives the Russian security organs a solid legal foundation to conduct extensive security operations and take many actions they could not before. So would it be possible? Maybe yes, but not easy.

Setting off the bomb somewhere near/along the line of contact risks having the delivery vehicle (truck, APCs, etc.) detected by the Russian C4ISR and blown up. Of course, the US/NATO would blame Russia, but this begs the question of why Russia would ever use a dirty bomb considering that 1) Russians have plenty of regular tactical nuclear weapons and 2) such an attack would make no military sense. Also, an attack near the front my result in a MH-17 like screw-up where the crime scene is under Russian control and not, as hoped for, Ukronazi.

Which leaves option three. Blow up that nuclear bomb in a Ukronazi occupied city or town and declare that this is part of a “ethnic cleansing of the proud Ukrainian nation by the Rooski hordes” and then switch into a Srebrenica-like mantra and chant “genocide! genocide! genocide!” until the hatred of Russia reaches the needed intensity.

Of course, this begs the question of why, if the Russians wanted to genocide the Ukrainians, they would use a rather ineffective device (a dirty bomb’s main “quality” is the panic it induces) when they have everything they need to obliterate not only the Ukraine, but the entire West?

But then, the target audience for such a dirty bomb would be the doubleplusgoodshiteaters (to paraphrase Orwell) in the West who “bought” 9/11, MH17, Skripal, Ghouta, Viagra in Libya, Racak, Srebrenica and the list goes on and on and on.

So the answer is definitely “yes, it is possible”.

The second question is why? what would be the purpose of such a dirty bomb explosion?

Here we need to understand that the Hegemony and Russia have been fighting two completely different wars. For the Hegemony the war against Russia, started in 2013, has always been about optics, PYSOPS, PR and propaganda. Hence the constant flow of idiotic, mostly self-evidently false, “information” fed to the doubleplusgoodshitheaters which swallowed that nonsense because it 1) comforted them in their mental representation of the world and 2) made them feel good about still being part the Master Race. In sharp contrast, Russia was conducting a SMO trying really hard to minimize civilian casualties or touching the Ukraine’s infrastructure which she will now has no choice but expand into something much more akin to a regular combined arms operation. But even that is not crucial, the crucial thing is this:

==>>NATO is losing, and they know it, so they are freaking out<<==

Until you can wrap your mind against this reality you will never understand the actions of the classes ruling the Hegemony!

[Sidebar: right now, NATO simply does not have the forces needed to attack Russia with any hope of success. One single Airborne Brigade Combat Team won’t make *any* difference here. And even if the US decides to go to a full mobilization (which is really impossible, good luck with that!), it would have to bring those forces to Europe. And even if the US can bring in, say, 1’000’000 million men, it will be far easier for Russia to mobilize, say, 3’000’000 men in response. Then what? And did I mention that as soon as the US ships set sail, Russia will obliterate any ports and facilities expecting to receive the US forces. Try this: take the full Polish, 3B, Romanian and Ukronazi armed forces, then add the FULL 101st and 82nd and what do you get? A multinational (“combined”) force which was never designed to operate in such a convoluted way, especially against the better-than-peer united military under a single command! And I won’t even go into such thorny issues as assembly points, maneuver, logistics, air defenses, etc. As I have said, this is all optics, optics and more optics, nothing more]

While zombies like Brandon and his “genius” VP are clueless about any of that, there must be at least a few folks in the Pentagon or the letter soup agencies who understand the simple fact that the way things look now, the Hegemony has three options:

Be defeated

Declare victory and leave (same deal, just with a tiny fig leaf for modesty)

Commit suicide by attacking Russia directly

Not very good perspectives. So here is one more: how about creating total chaos and hope that something advantageous comes out of it? In other words, while setting off a dirty bomb will do nothing in purely military terms (it sure won’t stop the Russian military), it will create such a huge political reaction that the current situation will turn into total chaos, panic, rumors, lies, etc.

To the demented minds of the Neocons, total chaos would look better than total defeat, right?

Yes, I know, nobody with half a brain will ever sincerely believe that the Russians did it. But if past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior, I would submit that there will always be enough doubleplusgoodshitheaters in the Hegemony to believe literally *anything* no matter how self-evidently stupid and preposterous that *anything* is.

We do, after all, live in a society were nobody teaches how to think anymore (schools just make kids dumber and dumber) and the vast majority of people still reply on legacy corporate propaganda machine to get what they think is “information”. Not to mention that on a psychological and spiritual level, we live not only in a post-Christian society, but even a post-Truth society in which true and false have simply lost any objective meaning other than “like it” or “I don’t like it”. We could even call this a “post-reality” society!

The bottom line is this: at this point in time, NATO needs any distraction or, even better, as much chaos as possible to change the narrative and hope to use that distraction to regroup and try to find an out from the abject defeat NATO is facing in the Ukraine.

So don’t seek a military rationale for a dirty bomb attack, look ONLY for optics.

What else could the Hegemony try to do to delay the inevitable?

The most often mentioned options are:

Blow up a damn and put thousands of people into a flood-zone

Rain a huge number of missiles at Kherson or any other liberated major city

More diversionary/terrorist attacks inside Russia

Again, the goal here would not be any real military advantage, but the only two things NATO is really interested in now:

Optics (the Ukrainians are winning! the Ukrainians are winning! The Ukrainians are winning!)

Chaos (both as a means and as a goal in itself)

By the way, there are plenty of folks in Russia who fully realize that the Hegemony is “losing it”. For example, there are discussions on the Russian media about whether Putin should fly to Indonesia for the G20 summit. Why? Because some are saying that attacks on the NS1/NS2 and Crimea Bridge have shown that Neocons which run the Hegemony are capable of anything, including trying to assassinate Putin. This would be an especially attractive option if it could be done with some (even thin) “plausible deniability”.

Truth be told, Russia is still, alas, a “one man system”, meaning that as of today, Putin is still totally irreplaceable. Just for that one reason, I would recommend he stay in Moscow for the foreseeable future.

Do I hear somebody saying “oh come on! they are not that crazy!” (whomever the “they ” refers to). So we need to conclude and ask this question:

Are they really that crazy? or the role of hatred in this war

I think that this the wrong question to ask. The real question is are “they” that hate-filled and evil?

And here the absolutely YES, no doubts about it. None.

Here I have to explain something which most non-Russians or non-Ukrainians will find very hard to believe: the modern (as opposed to the historical) Ukrainian self-identity is entirely built around hatred. First and foremost, the modern Ukronazis hate Russia and everything Russian. Which makes sense, since the Ukrainian national identity currently has no positive contents/value, it the more anti-Russian you are, the more Ukrainian that makes you. Your ethnicity, mother tongue, place of residence, etc. make absolutely no difference. And this is why even former “heroes of the Ukraine” (such as Nadezhda Savchenko or Vyacheslav Boguslaev) have been arrested for “treason” (along of many THOUSANDS all over the country!).

Traditionally, Ukronazis also hate Jews, Poles and pretty much everybody else (hence their saying about “drowning Poles and Jews in Moskal blood”).

To repeat: the modern Ukronazi identity is based on hatred. Hatred is not a feature of that identity, it is its core component (see here and here for a historical discussion of this). Just see how the Ukrainian and Nazi ideologies are brought together and fused in this very famous Ukrainian song:

Original Ukrainian English translation Батько наш — Бандера, Україна — мати,Ми за Україну пiдем воювати! Bandera is our father, the Ukraine our mother, we will fight for the Ukraine

While hated is a very bad advisor in most cases, it is very energizing. It also give you the kind of blind courage which can make you volunteer for suicide missions. European Imperialism, born of the Crusades, was also born of hated. And, of course, the Judaic/Zionist supremacist and terminally narcissistic worldviews are also born from the hatred of the “other”. Do I need to mention that rabbinical “Judaism” (pharisaic talmudism) is nothing but an anti-Christianity while the Latin heresy is nothing but an anti-Orthodoxy?

I would argue that hatred is the glue which holds together the entire AngloZionist Hegemony. And the most hated target of this Hegemony is, of course, the Orthodox and never-conquered Russia and what she represents in the modern world.

I won’t tell you here what I think Russia stands for or, even more interestingly, what she might stand for in the future, that will be for a future analysis, but what I can tell you right now is that there is (almost) no anti-Ukrainian hatred in Russia. And I don’t just mean from public figures. For example, I recently watched a pretty well made Russian movie about the war in the Donbass entitled “The Best in Hell”. The movie basically shows a 2 hour assault by Russian forces (called “white” in the movie) against 4 Ukrainian (called “yellow” in the movie) held buildings. What is amazing is that both sides are shown as courageous, determined, soldiers. None of the Hollywood tricks to “show the bad guy” (ugly faces, evil grins, vicious inclinations, etc.) are used. In fact, I am personally very much bothered by what looks like an “equal” sign this movie places between both sides whom I see as morally as different as can be! But the point here is this: in spite of two hours of nonstop boom! boom! and bang! bang! (as action movies go, this is a pretty good one) hatred is conspicuously absent from this movie. And that is just one example. Did you know that in Crimea Ukrainian is still an official language? Most amazingly, the Russians never produce the kind of collective orgasm which the Ukronazis (and their Western patrons) engage in as soon as any terrorist act (be it destroying the water supply to Crimea or the murder of Dugina) hits Russians.

The following few are just examples of the kind of rabid hated the Ukronazi identity is shaped around:

Logo of the Ukrainian military intelligence service: notice where the dagger points.

This (ISIS-inspired) charming pastoral scene is the Ukronazi idea of a bright future for the Kharkov region

Two “proud” Ukronazis take selfies before a planned Ukronazi stamp to commemorate the (failed) attack on the Crimea Bridge. Welcome to Banderastan!

Banderastan is a completely hatred-saturated society.

So is most the entire collective West (aka “Zone A”)

So is every Neocon out there.

In sharp contrast, hatred plays almost no role at all in Russian society.

Disgust with the Ukronazis? Sure! Contempt for the West? Yes, absolutely. But rejoicing in Ukrainian suffering or losses? Hatred for the (real, historical) Ukrainian culture and language? Nope, hardly ever (there are, as always, a few nasty nutcases everywhere, including Russia, though most Russian nutcases hate Russia more than the West anyway).

In fact, I would argue that they all hate Russia even more because Russia does not hate them back.

Conclusion: yes, they are capable of absolutely everything

There is no doubt in mind mind that if the Ukronazis could use real nukes against Russia they would. Zelenskii himself said so much. As did others. In fact, there is absolutely nothing I would put past the satanic souls of the classes which run the Hegemony or the Nazi freaks in Kiev. That is really bad news on two levels:

They are capable of the worst imaginable atrocity They are also capable of the dumbest imaginable action

The first is obvious. But the second one needs a quick expanding upon. While hatred does give you energy, determination and even courage, it never contributes to a sober and realistic assessment of the situation. I would even argue that hatred and stupidity go hand in hand. So we should never use the “oh no, they can’t possibly be THAT stupid” argument because yes, they most definitely CAN be that stupid (just look at the self-defeating sanctions they passed!).

So are we about to see a dirty bomb go off somewhere in the Ukraine or Russia?

My best guess is that no, not after Shoigu and Gerasimov called their western counterparts and spelled out to them what the consequences of such an action might be (the Russians know exactly where this dirty bomb is being designed and manufactured, they know who is doing this work, and they know what the current stage of the project it. Of course, they could bomb/strike these locations, but that would risk releasing the nuclear material into the air, thus exactly creating the dirty bomb the Nazis are working on.

Now that the Russians have warned the entire planet (via this intervention at the UNSC) nobody besides the doubleplusgoodshiteaters in Zone A will believe that “Russia done it”. And since the said (and sad) doubleplusgoodshiteaters in Zone A are ALREADY convince that “Pioootin” is the “New Hitler” and Russia is Mordor, convincing them even more is not much of a success. And while the many comprador colonial administrations in “Zone B” will say exactly what their AngloZionist masters will tell them to, the people in Zone B will quickly realize the idiocy of the entire notion.

So will “they” do it? I don’t know. I hope not. I think not. But I know that they are capable of anything, including a dirty bomb or any other conceivable atrocity (including biowarfare, by the way).

Nothing can be built on hatred, at least nothing sustainable. But hatred is a fantastic source of destruction, capable of inflicting colossal damage in too many forms to count. Russia wants to build a stable and safe Eurasian continent as part of a multi-polar world. The Hegemony just wants to destroy anything standing in its way. In this sense, it has a huge advantage as destroying is always much easier than building or even preserving something.

So I will simply end with one of my favorite quotes from the Quran: “And the unbelievers schemed [against Jesus]; but God brought their scheming to nought: for God is above all schemers.” (Sura Al-Imran – 3:54).

Amin!

Andrei

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Hegemony, EU, NATO Alliance, Russia, Ukraine, Uncategorized, USA | Tagged: AngloZionist Empire, Dirty bomb attack, Kherson, Neocons, The Saker, Ukro-nazis, ukro-terrorism |