Aoun and Lapid Sign Maritime Deal, Eyes on Naqoura ahead of S. Nasrallah Speech-Hochstein Refuses to Take Al-Manar Reporter’s Question (Video)

October 27, 2022

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein at Baabda Palace (Thursday, October 27, 2022)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed on Thursday the official US letter on maritime deal, ahead of an official ceremony at the southern town of Naqoura. Meanwhile, eyes are on Beirut’s Dahiyeh where Hezbollah Secretary General is to deliver a speech that likely will address the deal.

US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein, who arrived in Beirut late Wednesday, handed over the official letter on the deal to President Aoun, who signed on the deal.

The meeting in Baabda Palace was attended by Deputy House Speaker Elias Bou Saab, who led the indirect negotiation, and caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

After the meeting with President Aoun, Hochstein described Thursday as a “historic day”, saying the deal would “provide stability on both sides of the border.”

Talking to reporters, Hochstein affirmed that “there are no clauses in the demarcation deal that would delay Lebanon’s exploration for energy.”

UN peacekeepers at UNIFIL post in Lebanese southern town of Naqoura (photo from June 2022).

Hochstein Meets Mikati, Berri

Hochstein then reached the Grand Serail, where he met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who thanked Hochstein for his efforts in brokering the deal, hoping that Lebanon would soon benefit from its offshore gas and oil resources.

After that, the US mediator headed to Ain El-Tineh to meet Speaker Nabih Berri.

Afternoon, Hochstein will attend the ceremony in Naqoura, where a ceremony to sign the deal will be held.

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that during ceremony, delegations representing Lebanon and the Zionist entity will sign the deal in separate rooms.

Sources told AL-Manar that the Lebanese delegation to Naqoura includes: Lebanese Presidency Director-General Antoine Choucair, Lebanese Government Coordinator with UNIFIL Brigadier General Mounir Chehade, Member of Lebanese Petroleum Administration Wissam Chbat and the Legal Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Arafa.

“Lebanon is not expected to sign the agreement until after the Israel side does so,” Al-Akhbar said, adding that once the deal is inked, Beirut and Tel Aviv will send letters to the United Nations laying out the terms of the deal.

‘Israel’ Approves Maritime Deal

On the other hand, the Israeli cabinet approved the US-brokered maritime deal, as Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed it.

Israeli PM Yair Lapid signs the US-brokered maritime deal (Thursday, October 27, 2022).

“It is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in view of the entire international community,” Lapid said at the start of the special cabinet meeting to vote on the deal.

“This agreement strengthens and fortifies Israel’s security and our freedom of action against Hezbollah and the threats from the north. There is a rare consensus from the whole defense establishment on the importance of the agreement,” Lapid said, adding that the deal was also an economic achievement.

Lapid signed the agreement shortly after the cabinet vote.

د. وسيم بزي: من الآن يمكننا القول إنَّ لبنان أصبح بلداً نفطياً/ مانشيت صوت المدى

October 27, 2022

Al-Manar correspondent Hasan Hamazeh among reporters at Baabda Palace as US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein delivers remarks (Thursday, October 27, 2022).

US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein rejected to take a question by Al-Manar correspondent while talking to reporters after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday.

Al-Manar’s Hasan Hamzeh took permission from Baabda Palace officials to ask Hochstein. When he started to say that the microphone is with him and that he would pose a question, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea instantly asked Rafik Chalala, the head of the Presidency’s press office, if the reporter who was talking was Al-Manar reporter.

When Shea was sure that Hamzeh was our correspondent she whispered to Hochstein, who ignored the question.

Hochstein Refuses to Take Al-Manar Reporter’s Question (Video)

Hamzeh added, meanwhile, that he was requested to move away the microphone which holds the logo of Al-Manar.

Hochstein was in Baabda Palace, where he handed over the official maritime deal between Lebanon and the Zionist entity to President Michel Aoun who signed the deal.

After leaving Baabda, Hochstein headed to the southern town of Naqoura, where a ceremony to sign the deal will be held.

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that during ceremony, Lebanese and Israeli delegations will sign the deal in separate rooms.

“Lebanon is not expected to sign the agreement until after the Israel side does so,” Al-Akhbar said, adding that once the deal is inked, Beirut and Tel Aviv will send letters to the United Nations laying out the terms of the deal.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

