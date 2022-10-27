Iran: Multiple deaths, injuries in a terrorist attack on a shrine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians



26 Oct 2022 18:36

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

A terrorist attack targets a religious shrine in the city of Shiraz, with a number of deaths recorded.

The site of the terrorist attack in Shiraz

The Director of Al Mayadeen office in Tehran reported that 15 were martyred and 40 were wounded in a terrorist attack that targeted the Shah-e-Charagh shrine in Shiraz, and the attacker was arrested following his injury.

He pointed out that “the security services are after terrorist groups, especially those dealing directly with the Israeli Mossad.”

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Tehran had reported earlier that 15 people were killed in a shooting that targeted the Shah-e-Charagh shrine in the city of Shiraz.

Our correspondent, according to eyewitnesses, had initially reported that three gunmen, who are extremist terrorists of non-Iranian nationality, entered the city of Shiraz by car and opened fire on the visitors and staff in the religious shrine.

Fars news agency reported that “a terrorist attack was carried out by 3 people targeting the Shah-e-Charagh shrine in the city of Shiraz.”

Nour News Agency, affiliated with the Supreme National Security Council, said, “The perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Shiraz shrine are not Iranian citizens,” while the police chief of Fars Province, southern Iran, confirmed that there was only one perpetrator of the terrorist attack in the Shah-e-Charagh shrine, confirming that “he was arrested after being injured.”

According to Fars, “Two of the gunmen were arrested, and the third is being pursued,” with no official information about the number of dead or wounded released.

