Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli aggression over Damascus

Oct 27 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

A Syrian military source says air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The attack marks the third such attack in a week.

A Syrian military source reported on Thursday that Israeli air strikes have hit several sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus. The same source said that “Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed some of them”.

The attack, which marks the third in a week, caused property damage but no casualties, as per the source.

In a statement, the Syrian defense ministry affirmed that “at around 00:30 AM (21:30 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Palestinian territories, targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus.”

It is worth noting that the attack on Friday was the first of its kind since September 17, when Syria’s Defense Ministry reported that missile strikes on Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the capital killed five soldiers.

In June, Israeli airstrikes put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks, and in August and September, Israeli airstrikes targeted Aleppo airport.

In recent years, “Israel” has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, killing civilians and damaging property amid international silence.

