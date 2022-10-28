Ex-“Israeli” Official: Delimitation Document Is Message to Hezbollah That We Are Ready to Make Concessions

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 28, 2022

By Staff

The former head of the “Israeli” entity’s “National Security” Council [NSC] Brigadier General Jacob Nagel said, “The significant danger in the maritime boundaries delimitation document with Lebanon is a problematic message that is expected to reach Hezbollah and other hostile parties, which is that ‘Israel’ is ready to make concessions; including substantive concessions once a threat of a security deterioration arises in the background.”

For his part, the head the “Israeli” entity’s Public Diplomacy Directorate, Lior Haiat, tried to justify Tel Aviv’s submission to Lebanon and the threats of the Resistance. He told “Israel” Hayom, that “We gave up on less important matters than what we got… ‘Israel’ got the most important things for it, and in the end, one percentage more or less, this is marginal relative to the security that we achieved.”

In a response to a question about the US and French’s guarantees of the “agreement”, Haiat said, “The US envoy said that none of the parties has an interest in breaching the ‘agreement’, wherein its stability is based on the fact that both sides are satisfied with it.”

