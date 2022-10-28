Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update 20– 26 October 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 27, 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

7 Palestinians, including 5 civilians, were killed in addition to a child who succumbed to his injury, and 44 others were wounded, including 14 children, while dozens of others suffocated in the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 20 October 2022, Mohammad Fadi Nuri (16) succumbed to a live bullet injury in the abdomen during IOF’s incursion into Al-Bireh city on 28 September 2022.

On 21 October 2022, Salah al-Breiki (19) was killed, and 3 others were wounded by IOF’s fire during the latter’s incursion into Jenin. IOF withdrew after they had arrested a Palestinian from a house they cordoned off. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

On 22 October 2022, Rabi ‘Arafa Rabi (32), from Qalqilya, was shot in the head with a live bullet after IOF opened fire at a vehicle traveling him and other workers near the Israeli gate (109), south of Qalqilya. IOF claimed that the soldiers opened fire at the vehicle after the latter tried to run over an Israeli soldier at the checkpoint.

On 25 October 2022, 5 Palestinians, including 3 civilians, were killed and 20 others, mostly civilians, including 3 children, were wounded by IOF fire in Nablus and Ramallah in the West Bank. Among those killed, four, including 2 civilians, were killed in a military operation conducted by IOF in Nablus’s Old City while the fifth person was killed due to excessive use of force in Ramallah during clashes with IOF. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

Meanwhile, those injured were victims of excessive use of force that accompanied IOF incursions into cities and villages, or suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians, and they were as follows:

On 20 October 2022, 5 Palestinian, including 4 children, were injured: one of them in serious condition, during clashes with IOF in Sa’ir village, on al-Shuhada street, and at the entrance to Beit Ummar in Hebron. Also, 4 Palestinians were injured during confrontations with IOF in Biddu village and between the entrance to al-Ram village and Abu Al-Shaheed roundabout near Qalandia checkpoint in East Jerusalem. Moreover, two children were wounded with 2 live bullets during IOF clashes near the military checkpoint (300), north of Bethlehem. Meanwhile, 2 Palestinians were wounded with rubber bullets; others suffocated; and a Palestinian was arrested during confrontations with IOF near al-Mahkamah checkpoint at the northern entrance to al-Bireh city.

On 21 October 2022, a child was wounded with a rubber bullet during clashes with IOF in Bethlehem.

On 22 October 2022, IOF arrested a child after directly opening fire at him and seriously wounding him in a football field in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, taking him to an Israeli hospital. IOF claimed that they went after the child after he carried out a stabbing attack in the French Hill area. Later on, IOF raided the child’s family house and arrested his father and brother.

On 25 October 2022, 2 Palestinians, including a child, were wounded with 2 live bullets during clashes with IOF at the northern entrance to ‘Azzun village, east of Qalqilya. On the same day, the IOF arrested 2 children after one of them was shot in clashes with IOF at the entrance to the closed al-Shuhada Street in Hebron. Also, a Palestinian was wounded after IOF opened fire at him near the annexation wall, west of Hebron.

In the Gaza Strip, 10 IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats off Western Gaza shore, mostly in northern Gaza Strip, and one of the shootings caused damage to a lighting boat. Also, 3 other shootings were reported on agricultural lands in the eastern Gaza Strip. (Fishermen were also arrested late on Wednesday. Details available in PCHR’s press release).

” So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 153 Palestinians, including 106 civilians: 32 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settler and the rest were activists; 17 of them were assassinated in IOF’s attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Moreover, 5 Palestinian detainees, including a woman, died in the Israeli prisons.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

IOF demolished 3 houses, rendering 2 families of 15, including 2 women and 8 children, homeless, and confiscated 5 agricultural tents after dismantling them in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 20 October 2022, IOF demolished an under-construction house in Hebron under the pretext of unlicensed construction. It should be noted that This is the third time for the house to be demolished.

On 10 October 2022, IOF forced a Palestinian to self-demolish his house in Jabal Mukabber in occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of unlicensed construction, displacing a family of 7, including a woman and 3 children.

On 25 October 2022, IOF demolished an under-construction house, north of Bani Na’im village in Hebron, to which a family of 8, including 5 children, intended to move to. After the demolition, clashes erupted in the area where IOF assaulted and arrested a Palestinian. On the same day, IOF confiscated 5 agricultural tents after dismantling them, south of Susiya village in Hebron.

” Since the beginning of 2022, IOF made 121 families homeless, a total of 717 persons, including 136 women and 326 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 130 houses and many residential and agricultural tents. IOF also demolished 92 other civilian and economic objects, leveled vacant areas of land and delivered hundreds of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks

The settlers escalated their attacks simultaneously with the olive harvest season in the West Bank. Details as follows:

On 20 October 2022, Israeli settlers set fire to a vehicle and uprooted about 80 olive and almond seedlings in Al-Mughir village, east of Ramallah. In the evening, settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near (al-Mahkamah) checkpoint in al-Bireh city, causing damage to 3 vehicles. They also attacked a house in Salfit with stones.

On 21 October 2022, settlers, protected by IOF, attacked farmers who were harvesting olives in Tulkarm and Salfit.

On 22 October 2022, settlers, protected by IOF, attacked farmers who were harvesting olives in Salfit and conducted riots by gathering on roads and blocking vehicles’ movement on those roads as well as throwing stones at them in Qalqilya.

On 23 October 2022, settlers, protected by IOF, broke into Tekoa, Minya and Dar Nahla villages in Bethlehem, threw stones at Palestinian houses and properties, and broke vehicles’ windows. Also, they attacked famers while harvesting olives in Tulkarm.

On 24 October 2022, settlers, protected by IOF, attacked carried out attacks on farmers and conducted riots on roads in Salfit.

On 25 October 2022, settlers attacked farmers who were harvesting olives in Turmusa’ya village in Ramallah. Meanwhile, settlers set fire to 2 vehicles, including one belonging to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee. Also, settlers carried out street riots in Salfit.

” Since the beginning of the year, settlers conducted at least 218 attacks. In two of the attacks, 2 Palestinians were killed.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 203 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 84 Palestinians were arrested, including 26 children, and a woman. In the Gaza Strip, on 26 October 2022, Israeli navy forces arrested 5 fishermen and confiscated their boat after it was intercepted off the northern Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

” So far in 2022, IOF conducted 7339 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 4176 Palestinians were arrested, including 414 children and 39 women. IOF also conducted 33 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 91 Palestinians, including 54 fishermen, 32 infiltrators, and 5 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli collective punishment and closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly-update in the Gaza crossings.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continue to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 84 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested 3 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

On 20 October 2022, IOF closed the iron gate established at the western entrance to Husan village.

On 20 October 2022, IOF closed most of the sub-roads in Hawara village, southeast of Nablus until 25 October 2022 with sand berms to obstruct the movement of Palestinians on the main street, as part of IOF’s collective punishment policy.

On 23 October 2022, The Israeli authorities closed the entrance to Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, the entrance to ‘Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and the entrance to ‘Abod village, northwest of Ramallah, with iron gates.

On 24 October 2022, IOF closed the iron gate at the northern entrance to Tekoa village.

On 25 October 2022, IOF closed the gate established at the main entrance to Nabi Saleh village, detained the vehicles of passersby and confiscated their vehicle keys. The following iron gates were also closed in these areas: the gate on Wadi Al-Delb Road near Ras Karkar village, the entrance to Kafr Ni’ma village, and the entrance to Rantis village, west of Ramallah.

” So far in 2022, IOF established 3767 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 168 Palestinians at those checkpoints

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", American crimes, Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Checkpoints, Ethnic Cleansing, Freedom of movement, Gaza, Home demolition, IOF, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, PCHR, Qalqilya, Settlers Attacks, Sheikh Jarrah |