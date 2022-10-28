Sayyed Nasrallah: Mission Accomplished, Maritime Deal Great Victory to Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 27, 2022

Video

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah hailed the maritime deal with the Israeli regime as “a great victory to Lebanon”, stressing that deal is neither an international accord, nor a Lebanese recognition of the Zionist entity.

In a televised address via Al-Manar during the inauguration of “Ardi” (My Land) Exhibition for Lebanese tradition food, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the resistance’s mission to defend Lebanon’s rights has been accomplished, declaring that the exceptional mobilization carried out by the Lebanese resistance groups for months is now over.

His eminence denounced the terrorist attack on a shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz, stressing that those who ordered the latest riots across the Islamic Republic and those who recruited Shiraz shooting perpetrators belong to the same side.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah praise the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, Al-Quds and Gaza, lauding that the latest acts of resistance especially in Nablus, Jenin and Shuafat.

Shiraz Attack and Iran Riots

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by saying that the date of “Ardi” Exhibition was set two weeks earlier and that it coincided with the finalization of maritime border.

In this context he said that he will tackle the maritime deal in details at 20:30 (Beirut time) on Saturday (October 29), and that he will announce Hezbollah’s main stances regarding the issue during today’s speech.

The leader of the Lebanese resistance movement then denounced the terrorist attack by ISIL on a shrine in Iran’s Shiraz city, offering condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation.

Shah Cheragh Shrine personnel clean after an attack in Shiraz, Iran (October 26, 2022).

“The horrible massacre perpetrated by ISIL terrorist group indicates the reality of this criminal and savage ideology along with who stands behind such groups and utilizes them to serve its interests, and I mean here the United States.”

“We have to be more vigilant and realize importance of the great Jihad against these terrorist groups in the region. While talking about this Jihad, we remember our great martyrs who led the fight against Takfiris like Hajj Qassem Suleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Mustafa Badreddine.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that those who direct the latest riots across Iran are themselves who are behind Shiraz attack.

“The operator is one and the scheme is being plotted in one black room run by the US.”

Palestinian Resistance

Sayyed Nasrallah then saluted Palestinian resistance heroes in West Bank and Al-Quds, lauding martyr Udai Al-Tamimi who carried out Shuafat shooting and was martyred in another operation he had carried out ten days after being on run.

Fighters of Nablus-based resistance group Lions’ Den (photo from October 2022).

His eminence also saluted Nablus’ Lions’ Den and Jenin Battalion resistance groups, stressing that all resistance acts carried out by these heroes “undermine the Zionist entity.”

“What’s happening is promising and paves the way to impose new equations ahead of the final victory in Palestine.”

Lebanon Maritime Deal

Sayyed Nasrallah described maritime deal as a great victory to Lebanon’s state, people and resistance, declaring that the exceptional mobilization carried out by Hezbollah fighters in the latest months is over.

“As the letters are signed and the formal measures of the deal are finalized, we say that the mission has been accomplished and the exceptional mobilization is over.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein at Baabda Palace (Thursday, October 27, 2022)

“We in Hezbollah consider the indirect maritime talks as well as the deal a great victory to Lebanon’s state, people and resistance. What happened has important indications.”

Meanwhile, his eminence lashed out at anti-Hezbollah Lebanese figures who didn’t expect that the maritime deal will be signed.

“Some in Lebanon were surprised by finalizing the maritime deal, their spite made them blind,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that his speech next Saturday will never address them.

The Hezbollah S.G. then hit back at those who claimed that the deal is a “form of normalization” with the Zionist entity.

“Claims on normalizing ties between Lebanon and the Zionist entity after the maritime deal are baseless and false accusations.”

He stressed that Lebanese officials never did any suspicious step that might indirectly imply normalization, adding that the Lebanese and Israeli delegations never met in one room.

“The document which Lebanon has signed is a US letter that doesn’t include an Israeli signature. It’s neither an international accord nor a recognition of the Israeli enemy, but rather it’s a letter that will be sent to the United Nations.”

Sayyed Nasrallah then addressed the outbreak of Cholera in Lebanon, voicing Hezbollah’s full readiness to stand by the health authorities in the country to counter the bacterial disease.

His eminence also hailed the “Ardi” Exhibition, calling to boost any form of local production across Lebanon.

Below an infographic image prepared by Al-Manar Website team on major stances announced by Sayyed Nasrallah on the maritime deal.

When Shea was sure that Hamzeh was Almanar correspondent she whispered to Hochstein, who ignored the question.

The beginning of the historic achievement, as the ceremony of handing over the southern maritime border demarcation agreement ended in Naqoura

Source: Al-Manar English Website

