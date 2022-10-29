Al-Quds Brigades Carry Out Two Operations Against Two ‘Israeli’ Targets

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 29, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

The Nablus Battalion of al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, announced that its fighters carried out on Friday evening a shooting operation on the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s al-Murabba Checkpoint western Nablus, and left the spot unharmed.

Additionally, the Nablus Battalion of al-Quds Brigades targeted Shaked Settlement with heavy barrages of fire.

At the same time, confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in Beit Dajan eastern Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Other confrontations with the occupation forces took place in Ayda Refugee Camp northern Bethlehem, and the al-Aroub Refugee Camp northern al-Khalil.

In parallel, the Zionist regime forces launched gas bombs towards houses and properties of the Palestinian people, and kidnapped a boy named Mohammad Yasser Darwish from the holy city of al-Quds.

