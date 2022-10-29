Hezbollah Fighters Salute Palestinian Comrades-in-Arms

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 28, 2022

Hezbollah fighters saluting Palestine’s flag

After Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah saluted Palestinian resistance heroes in West Bank and Al-Quds and lauded martyr Udai Al-Tamimi who carried out Shuafat shooting and was martyred in another operation he had carried out ten days after being on run, the Islamic Resistance fighters sent similar greeting to the comrades-in-arms in Palestine.

Hezbollah war media department released a video that shows Hezbollah fighters performing the military salutation to Palestine’s flag and, consequently, to the Palestinian Resistance fighters in the occupied West Bank.

The video starts with an audio excerpt from Sayyed Nasrallah’s Thursday speech during which his eminence greets all the Palestinian resistance groups, including Nablus’ Lions’ Den ans well as Jenin Battalion, and stressed that all resistance acts carried out by these heroes “undermine the Zionist entity.”

The Islamic Resistance fighters then chanted a military salutation to entire Palestine, including Gaza and occupied West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

