Lions Den: Those who think the group will end are delusional

28 Oct 2022 23:32

Source: Al Mayadeen English + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Lion’s Den battalion called out those who think that the battalion will demise or that they have information on it as delusional while saluting the Resistance fighters that fought along them in Nablus

The Lion’s Den (Areen Al-Ousoud) battalion in Nablus.

The Areen Al-Ousoud (The Lions’ Den) Palestinian Resistance battalion said on Friday that it is, “those who presume that the Lion’s Den will demise and those who assume that they possess information about the group are the most delusional.”

In a statement, the group pointed out that, “the real fighters of the Lions’ Den were divided into three sections; Martyrs in God’s heavens, wounded fighters on the path of continued Resistance and those who await. They are the soldiers of God known only to him.”

The group continued, “Even if only one soldier from us remains, he will be martyred so that the idea of resistance will continue,” and asked, “What homeland is this in which we reconcile with the enemy shedding our blood?” adding that “the cowards are restless.”

“May God take away any rifle that does not confront the enemy and does not think about engaging them,” the group stated.

The battalion highlighted the Resistance fighters that have fought in the battle against the Israeli occupation in Nablus, “As for you, the ones who told commander Wadih that he will not be left alone and have engaged in a heroic battle, and no matter how much the occupation tries to hide it (achievements of the battle), its results will appear”.

“Our brothers in the Balata Battalion, the hornets’ nest battalion, the Jenin Battalion, and the Askar Battalion, we shall meet soon in battle side to side God willing,” the statement continued.

The Lions’ Den battalion also addressed the Palestinians, “Residents of our besieged city, go out and look at the roads of the settlers, for by God they are empty and the settlers are besieged.”

The Balata Battalion responded to the statement of the Lions saying: “a message to our brothers in arms and blood and partners in battles, you are not alone”.

“The Balata battalion will always be present shoulder to shoulder and fighting as one against the occupation,” the battalion’s statement said.

In this context, Israeli media reported on Friday that, “no one in the security and military establishment can say that the phenomenon of the Lions ‘Den will not multiply.”

This comes shortly after Areen Al-Ousoud revealed some details pertaining to the night Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus, during which one of the organization’s ranking members, Wadih Al-Houh, was martyred, along with five other Palestinians. Lions’ Den stressed that its leadership lured the occupation to the operation in the old city of Nablus.

The Lions’ Den consists of groups that include members of various Palestinian factions in Nablus and Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

