One Settler Killed, Five Wounded in Attack on Ben-Gvir’s House in Kiryat Arba (VIDEO)

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

October 29, 2022

Israeli paramedics carry rifles at the site of the shooting operation in Kiryat Arba. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Jewish settler was killed and five others wounded in a shooting attack on the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in the occupied Palestinian city of Al Khalil, Hebron, Israeli media reported late Saturday.

Israeli sources also claimed that the attacker was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the area.

The shooting operation on Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's house in the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba.



🎬 via QNN pic.twitter.com/6QVCqdibN9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 29, 2022

According to reports, it seems that the attack on the settlement was not random, targeting instead the house of extremist Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir is known for his violent rhetoric and incitement against Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and West Bank.

News about the targeting of Ben-Gvir’s house, however, remains contested in Israeli media. While Israeli Channel 7 confirmed that Ben-Gvir’s house was the target, other Israeli sources claimed that the attacker targeted an Israeli military checkpoint.

Palestinian news agency Quds News Network said that the attacker was a Palestinian young man by the name of Mohammad Kamal Jabari.

RT Arabic website also said that a Palestinian paramedic was shot while trying to respond to an emergency call of a Palestinian wounded near the Kiryat Arba settlement. The paramedic is currently being treated at the al-Ahli hospital.

Moreover, Israeli media said that one of the settlers is in a critical condition.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

LATEST POSTS

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: al-khalil, Armed resistance, East Jerusalem, Palestinian Resistance |