Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Jericho (VIDEO)

A Palestinian man was Sunday killed by Israeli forces near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Barakat Moussa Odeh, 49, succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire near the Nabi Moussa junction, south of Jericho.
Videos published on social media platforms document the moment Israeli soldiers shot Odeh at point-blank.
Israeli forces claimed that Odeh, from the village of al-Ezariya, east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, rammed his car into a group of soldiers and illegal Jewish settlers, injuring five of them.
Israeli medical sources said that five Israelis suffered different injuries after a Palestinian driver rammed his car into them on a road in southern Jericho.
(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)
