Syrian Security Units Eliminate an ISIS Terrorist Group in Daraa

Syrian security units with the help of locals eliminated an ISIS terrorist group on the outskirts of Al Sadd Road in the city of Daraa in southern Syria, the security units seized a massive quantity of weapons and munitions from the dens the terrorists were hiding in.

The Syrian news agency Sana reported the qualitative operation quoting a security spokesperson who confirmed the killing of an unspecified number of ISIS (ISIL – Daesh) terrorists during severe clashes in the Al Sadd Road where the US-created, funded, armed, trained, and politically sponsored ISIS terrorists holed in houses and farms which they turned into fortresses.

Local sources reported hearing heavy clashes from the early hours of dawn of today Monday, 31st October, in the area in the south of the city of Daraa, and the clashes continued to the time of this report.

The local sources added that dozens of former fighters in the NATO-sponsored ISIS terrorists joined the security agencies within the ranks of the Eighth Brigade of the Fifth Corp of the Syrian Arab Army in protecting their city against the ISIS terrorists.

The Fifth Corps comprises mainly former fighters who were either forced to join some of the many terrorist groups of the so-called FSA, an umbrella for a variety of Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorists dubbed by NATO officials and Pentagon stenographs as Moderate Rebels. Other fighters were subjected to heavy propaganda that brainwashed them and thought that betraying their country for foreign powers, killing their own brethren, and destroying their own cities and towns is a patriotic act.

After the liberation of Daraa province from the NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists, the vast majority of the fighters joined the reconciliation process, dropped their weapons, and either returned to their normal lives or joined the Fifth Corps to fight the real terrorists.

The latest escalation comes after an ISIS terrorist blew himself up in the Arba’een neighborhood in Daraa Balad in a house on the 28th of the month killing four civilians and injuring others.

The United States of America’s war ministry, the Pentagon vowed to revive ISIS terrorist groups in late September 2019 after the backbone of the terrorist organization was defeated in both Syria and Iraq, one of the early steps the USA took was committing the unprecedented war crime of killing Iranian General Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi PMU Deputy Leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis at Baghdad Airport on the 3rd of January 2020. Both commanders were instrumental in combating ISIS in the region.

