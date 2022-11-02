Arab Summit launched; Palestine a central cause

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 1, 2022

The 31st Arab Summit opens with Tunisian President Kais Saied who hoped that the summit in Algeria would find solutions and bridge rifts.

Arab ministers and delegates in Algeria

Arab League summit kicked off on Tuesday in Algeria, with the participation of 16 Arab presidents, including the leaders of Tunisia, Qatar, Sudan, and Egypt.

Saied affirmed that Algeria exerted strained efforts to maintain unity among Arabs.

He further stressed that the right of Palestine must be reiterated in all conferences and meetings to make sure it is never absent.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Saied noted that President Tebboune’s efforts were crowned with bringing the Palestinians together and achieving national reconciliation.

Tebboune: We will demand the UNGA to recognize Palestine as an independent state

During his speech at the 31st regular session of the Arab League’s Council at the summit level, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune shared Saied’s stance on Palestine, stressing, “Our central and core cause is Palestinian, which is subject to elimination attempts through the Israeli occupation’s practices.”

“We will demand the General Assembly of the United Nations to recognize Palestine as an independent state,” he added.

Historically, Algeria has entertained good diplomatic with Palestine and is one of the Arab countries to reject the normalization of ties with “Israel”.

The Algerian President also stressed that the crises in Libya, Syria, and Yemen require a solution and demand prioritizing national reconciliation to reach peaceful and consensual solutions over anything else.

Tebboune urged the formation of a committee to support the Palestinian cause, emphasizing that “Palestine must be granted full membership at the United Nations.”

Furthermore, he stated that the roots of crises in Libya, Syria, and Yemen need to be addressed.

Tebboune concluded by expressing hope that practical solutions and necessary decisions will be the outcomes of the summit.

Aboul Gheit: Several Arab countries living in dire security conditions

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the Arab countries “are in urgent need of dealing with the ongoing crises.”

During his speech at the 31st Arab Summit on Tuesday, Aboul Gheit pointed out that “several Arab countries are living in dire security situations, such as terrorism, militias, armed groups, and parties that foment sedition and meddle in the Arab countries’ affairs.”

He pointed out that “the world stands still and does not advocate the two-state solution,” claiming that “the Arabs insist on the establishment of the Palestinian state based on the 1967 border.”

“We call on all the countries in the world to join my peaceful goals for the sake of the inclusion of Palestine and obtaining full membership at the United Nations,” Aboul Gheit said.

The Secretary-General added, “We want this summit to be a true summit of unity and restoration of the Arab willpower.”

