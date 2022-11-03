Arab Tribes in Lebanon’s Bekaa Expel Saudi Ambassador: He Humiliated Us! (Video)

Posted on November 3, 2022

Social media websites circulated several videos which a quarrel between the Arab tribes in Bekaa and the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari.

In details, Al-Bukhari was on a visit to Al-Faour tribe in Bekaa when he left before entering the tent where the leaders of the tribe gather.

According to the tribal norms, this is considered as a humiliation for the tribesmen and their dignity.

The Arab tribes in Bekaa pleaded the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman to sack Al-Bukhari over this incident.

The following video shows one of the tribesmen explaining Al-Bukhari’s fault  and insisting on sustaining the tribe’s dignity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

