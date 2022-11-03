Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Coalition Secures 65-Seat Majority in Knesset

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 2, 2022

Following Tuesday’s Israeli Knesset elections, counting 97% of the votes showed on Wednesday that the Right-wing coalition, led by the former premier Benjamin Netanyahu secured a governing majority of 65 seats.

Consequently, Netanyahu will form the new government as the four previous election sessions failed to give a clear majority for any of the political alliances in the Zionist entity.

Although the margins were tight, the right-wing occupation leader was leading early on in the fifth election in less than four years,.

Netanyahu’s Likud will likely take over the 120-seat Knesset with 30 or 31 seats to spare, knowing that the right-wing coalition continued till the last moment before closing the polling centers provoking the settlers to participate in the elections.

Israeli candidate and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu

The initial projections indicated that this number, along with anticipated totals for the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the extreme-right “Religious Zionism alliance,” gave the coalition supporting Netanyahu between 61 and 62 seats.

Caretaker PM Yair Lapid’s party was on track to finish in second place as expected.

This comes after the Israeli occupation’s former PM seemed to be struggling to achieve a majority in the Knesset in light of the rising anti-Netanyahu rhetoric among his opponents.

The occupation’s opposition leader would come within a single seat of having a majority in the upcoming election, which is the fifth in less than four years.

If the election process does not give either side a majority, a deadlock would dominate the political scene within the occupation’s government while assigning incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid with the task of managing “Israel’s” affairs as caretaker Prime Minister.

A similar deadlock saw Netanyahu ousted from office back in 2021 after four votes that did not deliver on a parliamentary majority, resulting in former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s coalition taking over the Knesset.

Meanwhile, the Zionist circles highlighted the augmenting fears of the Palestinian operations during the elections which may reduce the turnout percentages, noting that the area of the attacks has expanded across the West Bank.

Israeli media reported that a car ramming attack on Maccabim Checkpoint left Tuesday a Zionist officer injured and Palestinian perpetrator martyred.

The Zionist enemy, thus, cordoned off the occupied West Bank in anticipation of Palestinian attacks as the Zionist circles noted that individual attackers, who are not affiliated with certain factions, are hardening the mission of the Israeli security measures.

Arab affairs expert Zvi Yehezkeli said that some of the attackers are Palestinian policemen, which makes it harder for the Zionist occupation forces to prevent the attacks.

Arab affairs expert Zvi Yehezkeli

The Israeli circles also voiced fears of missile attacks from Gaza on the settlements, which may affect the election process.

