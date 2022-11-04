Scott Bennett to Al-Ahed: ‘Israel’ Is Committing War Crimes in Palestine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Nov 3 2022

By Mostafa Awada

Former US Army Special Operations Officer [11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command] Scott Bennett accused the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people.

Bennett made the remarks in a conversation with al-Ahed News on the sidelines of his participation in the event held for ‘Palestine International Prize for Literature’ in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which is focused on the Palestinian Cause.

The non-governmental prize is organized with the cultural and literature institutions in several Muslim countries.

As he stated that “God has opened my eyes and shown me the evil that has been done by ‘Israel’ and the United States,” Bennett also hailed that “There are many Americans that are coming out and speaking the truth. It is God awakening, and I think it is important for Palestine and the other people of the Middle East to see that there are real Americans, honest Americans, that we tell the truth fearlessly.”

Lamenting that there are very few conferences on Palestine, and none in America that really talk about this since it is being covered up by the Zionist media, the former US Army officer highlighted the need to have more of them in other countries, in America, Australia, Europe, Canada, South America.

Bennett urged every continent to have a conference and a discussion to tell the truth about the Palestinian suffering and the issue of the ‘Israeli’ aggression. “That needs to be spoken about to stop it because it is a war crime and a crime against humanity what ‘Israel’ has been doing to the Palestinians,” he concluded.

