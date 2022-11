Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 4, 2022

Ramzy Baroud discusses the political context that led to the formation of the Lions’ Den group in Nablus. (Image: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In his latest episode of ‘The Palestinian View’, Ramzy Baroud discusses the political context that led to the formation of the Lions’ Den group in Nablus, leading to a growing armed rebellion throughout the West Bank. Baroud also touches on the issue of political transition in Palestine and the struggle for representation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Occupied W Bank, Pal-Lions’ Den (Areen Al-Osood), Ramzy Baroud |