National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover

Iranians marked the US embassy takeover anniversary with huge nationwide rallies.
Aban 13 [November 4] is the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran, on which Iranians gather in rallies to commemorate the day.
On Aban13, 1358 A.H. [Nov 4, 1979], Iranian students took over the US embassy in Tehran. On the same day the previous year, a group of Iranian high school and university students had been killed by the security forces of the Shah regime in a protest demonstration.
