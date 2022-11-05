National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 5, 2022

By News Agencies

Iranians marked the US embassy takeover anniversary with huge nationwide rallies.

Aban 13 [November 4] is the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran, on which Iranians gather in rallies to commemorate the day.

On Aban13, 1358 A.H. [Nov 4, 1979], Iranian students took over the US embassy in Tehran. On the same day the previous year, a group of Iranian high school and university students had been killed by the security forces of the Shah regime in a protest demonstration.

