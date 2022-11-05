National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover

Posted on November 5, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

November 5, 2022

By News Agencies

National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover

Iranians marked the US embassy takeover anniversary with huge nationwide rallies. 

Aban 13 [November 4] is the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran, on which Iranians gather in rallies to commemorate the day.

On Aban13, 1358 A.H. [Nov 4, 1979], Iranian students took over the US embassy in Tehran. On the same day the previous year, a group of Iranian high school and university students had been killed by the security forces of the Shah regime in a protest demonstration.

Related Stories

Filed under: Iran, US-Iran Relations, USA | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: