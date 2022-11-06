18-year-old Palestinian shot dead by IOF north Ramallah

Nov 06 2022
Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli occupation forces shoot dead a Palestinian youth in an execution-style murder and seriously wound another near the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
A Palestinian youth was martyred and another was critically injured, Saturday evening, after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on them near the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the occupation forces “targeted two Palestinians with gunfire in an ambush near the village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.”
On its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that “the Palestinian youth, Musab Mohammad Mahmoud Nafal, 18, succumbed to the wounds he sustained after being shot at near Sinjil.”
Dozens of Palestinians took part in the mourning procession of martyr Musab Nafal on his way from Ramallah Hospital to the Palestine Medical Complex in the city after he was pronounced dead. Slogans calling for pursuing resistance against the occupation and taking revenge for its crimes against the Palestinians echoed across the city.
Last Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of 4 Palestinians and the wounding of several others by none other than the Israeli occupation forces, in Jenin and its camp. Among the martyrs was a leader of Al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank and a leader of Jenin Brigade Farouk Jamil Salameh.
Dozens of Palestinians took part in the mourning procession of martyr Musab Nafal on his way from Ramallah Hospital to the Palestine Medical Complex in the city after he was pronounced dead. Slogans calling for pursuing resistance against the occupation and taking revenge for its crimes against the Palestinians echoed across the city.
Last Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of 4 Palestinians and the wounding of several others by none other than the Israeli occupation forces, in Jenin and its camp. Among the martyrs was a leader of Al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank and a leader of Jenin Brigade Farouk Jamil Salameh.
Related Stories
- Israeli Forces Kill 18-Year-Old Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah
- Uday Al-Tamimi martyred in eastern part of occupied Al-Quds
- Occupation bullets kill Palestinian martyr, Shuafat residents confront
- Two martyrs, shot by IOF, in Jalazone refugee camp
Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Quds Brigades, Jenin Brigade, Occupied Palestine, Occupied W Bank, The Zio-temporary entity |
Leave a Reply