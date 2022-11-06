Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine(Weekly Update 27 October-02 November 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

03,11. 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

Eleventh Palestinians, including 3 children and 2 paramedics, were wounded, and dozens of others suffocated in Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Meanwhile, those injured were victims of excessive use of force that accompanied incursion into the Palestinian cities and villages, or suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians, and they were as follows:

On 28 October 2022, a 22-year-old Palestinian was hit with a stun grenade during IOF’s incursion into Kafr al-Labad village in Tulkarm. Also, a child was shot with a rubber bullet during clashes with IOF following the latter’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in northern Qalqilya.

On 29 October 2022, a 19-year-old Palestinian was shot with a live bullet in his foot during clashes with IOF in al-Arroub refugee camp in Hebron. Also, a 22-year-old paramedic sustained live bullet shrapnel wound in his shoulder after IOF opened fire at an ambulance belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) near “Givat Havot” settlement outpost in eastern Hebron after an injury was reported in the area to PRCS. It turned out later that a Palestinian was killed after carrying out a shooting that killed an Israeli settler and injured others.

On 30 October 2022, a 17-year-old child and a 18-year-old young man were shot with rubber bullets after IOF opened fire and fired teargas canisters at Palestinians gathered near the annexation wall, west of Tulkarm. Also, a Palestinian was injured with a live bullet in his thigh during clashes with IOF near military checkpoint (300), north of Bethlehem.

On 31 October 2022, a paramedic (33) sustained live bullet shrapnel wound after a PRCS ambulance driven by him was targeted during clashes and an exchange of fire between members of Palestinian armed groups and IOF following the latter’s incursion into Jenin and its refugee camp. Before their withdrawal, IOF arrested a Palestinian from Jenin refugee camp.

On the same day, a Palestinian was shot with a rubber bullet after IOF opened fire at him during his attempt along with a Palestinian woman to prevent IOF from arresting her daughter at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to the closed al-Shuhada Street in Central Hebron.

On 01 November 2022, a child was wounded with a live bullet in his foot and other Palestinians suffocated during clashes with IOF at the entrance to al-Arroub refugee camp in Hebron.

On 02 November 2022, a 39-year-old Palestinian was shot with 4 live bullets after IOF opened fire at his vehicle near Muthalath al-Kharsa intersection in Hebron. IOF claimed that he tried to carry out a vehicle-ramming attack.

In the Gaza Strip, 5 shootings were reported on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip, and 7 shootings were reported on fishing boats off the western Gaza shores, mostly in northern Gaza Strip.

” So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 158 Palestinians, including 106 civilians: 32 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers and the rest were activists; 17 of them were assassinated. Also, hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, were wounded in IOF’s attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Moreover, 5 Palestinian detainees, including a woman, died in the Israeli prisons.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

IOF demolished 9 houses, rendering 31 Palestinians, including 8 women and 13 children, homeless. Also, IOF demolished a water well and seized 616 dunums in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 27 October 2022, IOF handed 2 civilians 2 notices to cease construction works in their houses in Al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, under the pretext of being in area classified as Area (C).

On 28 October 2022, implementing an Israeli municipal order, IOF forced a Palestinian to self-demolished his under-construction house in Al-Tur village in occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of unlicensed construction. It should be noted that the house’s owner lives in a 50-sqaure-meter house along with his parents, wife and three children.

On 29 October 2022, implementing an Israeli municipal order, IOF forced 2 Palestinians to self-demolished their houses on Salah al-Deen Street and in Shu’fat neighborhood under the pretext of unlicensed construction, rendering two families of 12 persons, including 4 children and 3 women, homeless.

On 31 October 2022, IOF demolished an under-construction house comprised of 3 floors, a water well and a 100-meter-long concrete wall in al-Baq’a area in Hebron.

On 31 October 2022, IOF issued a military order to seize about 616 dunums from Qaryut, As-Sawiya and Al-Lubban_ash-Sharqiya villages in Nablus, in order to expand “Eli” settlement, which is established in on lands of these villages.

On 02 November 2022, IOF demolished four houses in Al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction, rendering 2 families of 12 persons, including 6 children and 3 women, homeless.

On the same day, IOF demolished an uninhabited house comprised of two floors in Jalbun village in Jenin under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C, rendering a family of 5 persons, including 3 children, homeless.

” Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 127 families homeless, a total of 748 persons, including 146 women and 339 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 139 houses and many residential and agricultural tents. IOF also demolished 93 other civilian economic objects, leveled vacant areas of land and delivered dozens of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

On 27 October 2022, Israeli settlers threw stones and obstructed the movement of Palestinians’ vehicles near the western entrance to Haris village in Salfit and near the entrance to Kafr Laqif village in Qalqilya, causing material damage to a vehicle.

On 28 October 2022, an Israeli settler prevented Palestinian Kafl Haris village’s farmers from passing through the dirt street located near the electricity room established opposite to “Ariel” settlement in Salfit. Also, Israeli settlers threw stones and obstructed the movement of vehicles passing on the Bypass Road between Bruqin village and Kafr ad-Dik village in Salfit.

On 29 October 2022, Israeli settlers threw stones and obstructed the movement of Palestinian vehicles near the western entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit. In the evening, Israeli settlers, from “Kiryat Arba” settlement in Hebron, threw stones and opened fire at Palestinian houses in al-Ras area and in al-Jaber neighborhood, east of the city in addition to breaking windows of several vehicles. This came following a shooting carried out by a Palestinian that led to killing the attacker and an Israeli settler as well as the injury of others in the nearby area. Israeli settlers’ attack recurred in the evening and was followed by IOF’s raid into a house and arrest of one of its residents.

” Since the beginning of the year, settlers conducted at least 224 attacks. In two of the attacks, 2 Palestinians were killed.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 184 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 74 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children and 4 women.

In the Gaza Strip, on 01 November 2022, Israeli naval forces arrested 4 fishermen while sailing off the Gaza shore and confiscated two fishing boats where the 4 fishermen were on board. (Details are available in this press release)

” So far in 2022, IOF conducted 7523 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 4250 Palestinians were arrested, including 421 children and 43 women. IOF also conducted 33 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 95 Palestinians, including 58 fishermen, 32 infiltrators, and 5 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli collective punishment and closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly-update in the Gaza crossings.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continue to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 99 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested 9 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

since 11 October 2022, IOF have imposed collective punishment measures on Nablus and its three camps: Balata, Ein Beit al-Maa’ and Askar, and its cities and villages, including closing entrances and checkpoints. These measures affected the daily life of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

On 29 October 2022, IOF closed the entrances leading to Qizoun area in eastern Hebron, where there is a house that IOF intend to demolish as part of the collective punishment policy. Also, IOF closed all the entrances leading to Hebron and connecting with the Bypass Road (60) and prevented Palestinian vehicles from entering or exiting until next day noon.

On the same day, IOF closed Road (60) in Bethlehem to vehicles’ movement and closed the two metal detector gates established at the entrances to Tekoa and Husan villages

On 01 November 2022, the Israeli authorities announced the closure of the Gaza Strip and West Bank’s crossings, except for urgent and exceptional humanitarian cases, upon the approval of the competent authorities under the pretext of the Israeli elections.

” So far in 2022, IOF established at least 3,866 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 177 Palestinians at those checkpoints

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Checkpoints, Ethnic Cleansing, Freedom of movement, Gaza, Gilboa Jihad Detainees, Hebron, Home demolition, IOF, Occupied W Bank, Qalqilya, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza |