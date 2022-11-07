Iran Arrests 26 Terrorists in Shiraz Attack

Posted on by fada1

November 7, 2022

Source: Agencies

The Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that 26 Takfiri terrorists have been arrested so far and that the main coordinator of the Shahcheragh terror attack is an Azerbaijani national.

The ministry issued its second statement on the recent terrorist attack at the Shahcheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, Fars Province, noting that officers and intelligence experts of the ministry continued their all-out efforts to identify and arrest the culprits of the attack through one of the most sophisticated operations.

The investigations have led to the identification of perpetrators behind the terrorist attack.

Moreover, some other Takfiri terrorists who have entered the country to carry out similar attacks have been arrested.

All arrested people are non-Iranian nationals from the Azerbaijan Republic, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

The main element and coordinator of the terrorist operation is an Azerbaijani national, who had flown from Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku and landed at Imam Khomeini Airport near Tehran.

The person introduced himself as a coordinator and connected to Daesh elements in Afghanistan.

In Shiraz, there were also an Afghan coordinator called Abu Basir and a Tajik terrorist named Abu Ayesha, who committed the crime at Shahcheragh.

The terrorists were hunted and arrested in different provinces of Fars, Tehran, Alborz, Qom, Kerman, and Razavi Khorasan, other Takfiris were arrested near border areas when they were trying to escape.

Certain anti-Iran media outlets attempted to portray Iranian intelligence forces as the culprits of the terrorist attack in Shiraz, but it is worth mentioning that the Takfiris used the unrest and riots in the Islamic country to pursue their agenda, as some of the terrorists acknowledged that the extremists were invited to conduct attacks following the protests erupted in Iran.

Those, who attributed the terrorist attack to the Iranian intelligence society, played a complementary role in supporting Daesh and creating psychological warfare.

