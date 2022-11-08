Syrian and Russian Armies Eliminate 93 al Qaeda Terrorists in Idlib

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

NOVEMBER 7, 2022

ARABI SOURI

Syrian and Russian armies carried out a retaliatory attack against the NATO/ Turkey-sponsored al Qaeda terrorists in Idlib countryside killing 93 of them including commanders and injuring 135 with serious wounds, both Syrian and Russian militaries stated.

The qualitative coordinated retaliatory bombing of al Qaeda (Nusra Front – Jabhat Al Nusra – al Qaeda Levant) training camp and underground facilities in the ‘Ashkhani Takhtani’ area between the towns of Murin and Kafr Jalis in the northwestern countryside of Idlib yesterday, 6 November morning, came after the NATO proxy terrorists launched a massive drone attack targeting the Syrian army’s positions and killing five Syrian soldiers violating the de-escalation agreement, aka Idlib agreement, signed by their political leader the Turkish madman Erdogan.

A Syrian military statement carried by Sana read:

“As a result of the continuous violations of the de-escalation agreement in Idlib countryside and the repeated attacks by armed terrorist organizations on the safe areas and the sites of our armed forces, which recently led to the rise of a number of civilian and military martyrs, units of our valiant armed forces, in cooperation with the friendly Russian aerospace forces, carried out a qualitative operation targeting the command headquarters and training camps of these terrorist organizations.”

The video is available on Rumble, and BitChute

The Syrian military statement also spoke of the intensive monitoring of the targeted site before the Syrian Arab Army, SAA’s artillery delivered a salvo of its missiles on the site while the Russian Aerospace fighter jets were pummeling the sites from the sky.

Terrorists who fled the bombing were monitored and subsequent missile and air strikes destroyed the shelters they fled to leading to the elimination and wounding of a large number of terrorists, the military statement added and named among the eliminated terrorists: Abdel Moneim Muati (most likely Egyptian), Radwan Hussein Mihania, Abu Daoud Al-Filistini (Palestinian), Muhammad Ali Al-Quddour, Abu Hussein Raddad, Abu Hajar Al-Chadi (from Chad in Africa), Amr Abu Laith Al-Iskandarani (from Alexandria – Egypt), and Muhammad Suleiman Al-Ali.

On its part, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Hmeimim, Lattakia quoted its deputy chief Oleg Yegorov in a statement carried by the Russian news agency Tass:

“Syria’s missile and air forces delivered a strike at the facilities of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in response to a massive drone attack staged by terrorists on the positions of Syrian government troops near Salma in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which claimed the lives of five Syrian soldiers.”

The Russian statement detailed the facilities destroyed by the retaliation strike as: “a training camp, a drone workshop, a mobile radar station, and up to 40 ready-to-use combat drones,” and named al Qaeda field commanders so-called Saddam al-Dedali and Abdullah al-Ahmed among the eliminated terrorists in the strike.

Meanwhile, the al Qaeda propaganda arm, the so-called White Helmets issued a statement claiming instead that the target of the Syrian and Russian armies’ strike was a refugees camp in Idlib countryside, they showed a couple of destroyed shelters in their statement and alleged that those killed in the strikes were 9 civilians including 3 children and a woman in addition to injuring 70 others.

Usually, lying has a limited period of time, a limited time of repetitions by the liars before they render untrustworthy, and a scope for the lies, however, throughout our very long experience with western audiences, the consumers of propaganda circulated by western mainstream media and their proxies, the western public prove time and again they can be easily lied to no matter how absurd the lie is and how much blinding and deafening the truth exposing that lie is.

Yesterday’s bombing of al Qaeda’s quarters in Idlib countryside and the killing and wounding of 228 al Qaeda terrorists delivers an unmistakeable message to the Turkish madman Erdogan and his handlers, the best way for madman Erdogan is to withdraw his forces, the Turkish army, and the various al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists from northern Syria in implementation of the Idlib agreements he signed and was supposed to implement over 3 years ago.

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.You can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, American crimes, ISIS, Israeli Crimes, NATO Alliance, Russia, Syria, Turkey, USA | Tagged: Erdogan, Global war on Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Nusra Front), Russian Aerospace Forces, SAA, Syrian Occupied Idlib, Western MSM lies, White Helmets |