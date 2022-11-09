One Palestinian Martyred, Dozens Wounded in Nablus

Palestinian youth Mahdi Hashash was martyred and more than 55 young men were wounded by Israeli occupation forces’ live fire during a predawn military raid in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus city.
Mahdi Hashash, 17, succumbed to serious wounds he sustained in his stomach after being shot by Israeli occupation forces, as per the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The IOF, accompanied by Israeli settlers, both in large numbers, stormed Al-Quds and Amman Streets in the vicinity of Qaber Youssef east of Nablus.
The IOF shot live ammunition at the Palestinians and heavily deployed tear gas and stun grenades, leading to the martyrdom of 17-year-old Mahdi Hashash.
“Israel’s” execution of Palestinians is neither new nor shocking. However, Israeli forces have significantly escalated the killing and repression of Palestinians in recent days.
Although the IOF’s shoot-to-kill policy has frequently resulted in the killing of Palestinians without justification, the new instructions made pulling the trigger easier for the soldiers, shielding them from any accountability.
Since the beginning of 2022, the Israeli occupation has killed 100 Palestinians in the West Bank alone, according to the United Nations.
