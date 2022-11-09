Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 9 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Parts of Indiana and Kentucky were the first to close polling places.

Polls begin to close in US midterm elections.

Polling stations begin to close on Tuesday in several states in the US midterm elections, with the future of US President Joe Biden’s program and control of Congress up for grabs.

Parts of Indiana and Kentucky closed at 23:00 am (6:00 EST). All 435 seats are at stake in the House and one-third of the Senate. Moreover, five states are holding referendums on abortion.

However, voting will continue as was throughout the evening in states farther toward the West. Initial results are expected to come out later on Tuesday night.

The tabulation of votes could last into Wednesday – maybe even later – if any complications or challenges come up.

The midterms are pivotal because their results will determine which of the two parties, Democrats and Republicans, will run Congress.

Republicans are expected to take over the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, while control over the upper chamber, the Senate, is largely undetermined.

More updates to follow.

Stay updated: US Midterm Elections 2022

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: US Congress, US Midterms, US-Republicans, USA DEMOCRATS |