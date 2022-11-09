US Siege Persists: Lebanon Prevented from Importing Iran’s Fuel Donation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 9, 2022

Source: Al-Manar English Website

After several months of vagueness, the US administration announced clearly that sanctions will be imposed on Lebanon if it approves the Iranian fuel donation, according to a report posted by Al-Akhbar daily.

The Lebanese newspaper mentioned that the remarks made by the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, indicated that the US siege on Lebanon persists.

Al-Akhbar added that the US vague stances pertaining the Iranian fuel donation during the past months aimed only at sustaining the positive atmosphere of the maritime border demarcation.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah mentioned during his latest speech that the Americans will not allow Lebanon to import the Egyptian gas, Jordanian electric power, and Iranian fuel.

According to Al-Akhbar, the Lebanese caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, followed the US vagueness with time consuming steps, including sending a technical team to Tehran to study the fuel specifications.

The newspaper added that, after the energy minister Walid Fayyad sent a report about the Iranian fuel specifications to Mikati, the latter contacted the US administrations whose various offices told him that Washington rejects granting Beirut any waiver in this regard.

Related Videos

What is the US-Saudi approach to the Lebanon crisis? .. Files and developments with journalist Samir Al-Hassan and MP Ali Fayyad

Interview with | Dr. Mahmoud Al-Zahar – Member of the Political Bureau of Hamas

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: Blockade on Lebanon, Importing fuel from Iran, Lebanon's maritime borders, Najib Miqati |