National Unity Enables Lebanon to Frustrate US Siege Scheme: Hezbollah Deputy Chief

November 10, 2022

 November 9, 2022

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem blamed the United States for preventing Lebanon from importing the Jordanian electric power, Egyptian gas and Iranian fuel.

Addressing a mourning service in Beirut, Sheikh Qassem added that the national unity enables Lebanon to frustrate the US siege scheme.

“Maritime border demarcation affirms that US may succumb.”

His eminence also highlighted the US-EU involvement in obliging Lebanon to keep hosting the displaced Syrians and preventing the refugees themselves from returning to their country.

In continuation of the US intervention and siege policy in Lebanon, Washington portrayed a pessimistic image of the upcoming period Lebanese destiny.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, said the Lebanese will have to bear more pain before their country sees a new government.

Al-Akhbar newspaper also mentioned on Wednesday that US officials told the Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati  Washington rejected granting Beirut a sanction waiver in order to be able to import the Iranian fuel.

