The Lions’ Den Fighters Went Through a Legendary Battle as ‘Israeli’ Forces Stormed ‘Joseph Tomb’ – Statemen

Posted on November 10, 2022 by indigoblue76

 November 10, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

The Lions’ Den Palestinian resistance group affirmed that its fighters, in coordination with the Balata Battalion and the al-Farouq Group, have been involved in a legendary battle against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces after they stormed the ‘Joseph Tomb’ region in Nablus, northern occupied West Bank.

“The occupation forces’ raid of the Joseph Tomb costed them as much efforts and equipment as the enemy needs to invade any Arab state, including sniper units, Special Forces, Mistaarvim, and highly fortified motorized troops to transport the Zionist rightwing leaders to take a photo at the tomb and show the enemy as the strong side in front of its people,” a statement issued by the group read.

The true goal behind the raid, however, the statement explained that is to tell the rightwing leaders themselves to stop pressuring the military leaders, and to convince the settlers not to pressure them regarding the prayers issue, citing that they have entered and left under fire.

The statement further hailed martyr Mahdi Hashash who was martyred during Wednesday’s confrontations, assuring the Palestinian people that the Lions’ Den would only disappear when they witness the settlers entering the area safely without being showered by the bullets of the resistance.

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: