Hezbollah Martyr’s Day: Our Honor from God Is Martyrdom

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]”… Surat al-Ahzab – Ayat 23
They are men who adored martyrdom…
They have fallen in the battle fields and risen as martyrs… While some still await.
I dedicate this work to the heroes who keep on preserving our dignity and protecting our well-being… Hezbollah revolutionaries and martyrs.
