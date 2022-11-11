Hezbollah Martyr’s Day: Our Honor from God Is Martyrdom

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 11, 2022

By Fatima Haydar

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]”… Surat al-Ahzab – Ayat 23

They are men who adored martyrdom…

They have fallen in the battle fields and risen as martyrs… While some still await.

I dedicate this work to the heroes who keep on preserving our dignity and protecting our well-being… Hezbollah revolutionaries and martyrs.

Video by: Nour Fakih

