Hezbollah Martyr’s Day: Our Honor from God Is Martyrdom

Posted on November 11, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 11, 2022

By Fatima Haydar

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]”… Surat al-Ahzab  Ayat 23

They are men who adored martyrdom…

They have fallen in the battle fields and risen as martyrs… While some still await.

I dedicate this work to the heroes who keep on preserving our dignity and protecting our well-being… Hezbollah revolutionaries and martyrs.

Video by: Nour Fakih

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: