Hezbollah, The Protective Shield of Lebanon’s Soil, Water, Gas, and Oil

July 19, 2022

By Mohammad Youssef

The battle between the ‘Israeli’ occupation enemy and Lebanon about the maritime border has reached an unprecedented level of tension and escalation. Nonetheless, positive indications have started to appear after Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has pledged to prevent the ‘Israelis’ from extracting or making use of the oil and gas in the occupied Palestinian territories if they continue to deny Lebanon its rights in this very valuable resource at this very critical time in the country’s history.

The ‘Israeli’ enemy has long eyed Lebanon’s resources; whether soil, water, or nowadays gas.

Since the beginning of the dispute between Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ enemy about the demarcation of the maritime border a few years ago, both Washington and Tel Aviv exerted their utmost power to prevent Lebanon from extracting its gas and using it.

The US envoy to Lebanon has been very active in his game of postponement and procrastination. After several meetings with the different Lebanese officials engaged in the issue, it has become very clear that both Americans and ‘Israelis’ are buying time, making Lebanon wait infinitely, while they are working day and night to extract gas and oil from the disputed area.

Until this moment, the Lebanese position was unfortunately a weak one. Soon after, Sayyed Nasrallah issued an ultimatum and directed a very serious warning to the ‘Israeli’ enemy. It was not long before the Resistance leader ordered sending three drones close to the disputed gas platforms as a direct message to the ‘Israelis’ to take his warnings seriously.

Directly after that, the ‘Israelis’ have made a major shift in their approach, and so did the Americans.

The tone has abruptly become positive, and the US officials started to adopt a new approach while the ‘Israelis’ started to send messages expressing their intent for de-escalation.

The Resistance leadership has examined the situation carefully and made its accurate calculations and precise assessment. The decision to send the drones comes within a gradual plan to mount the pressure on the enemy and its US allies to force them to acknowledge Lebanon’s rights and recognize its demands of extracting its natural resources whether oil or gas.

The preservation of Lebanon’s right is another achievement the Resistance scored. Hezbollah proved once again that it is not only a safety valve for Lebanon on the security level, and a shield to defend the Lebanese territories from any threat whether ‘Israeli’ or takfiri but also a guarantee for Lebanon’s fortunes and natural resources.

If there is any hope Lebanon can survive its current crisis it would be by using its gas and oil. If this is to happen, then it would be thanks to the Resistance. Hereby we come to recognize how critically important the Resistance is for Lebanon on all levels.

A new constructive role emerges here. It reflects the economic investment the Resistance provides for Lebanon military safety and economic survivability and stability.

