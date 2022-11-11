Imran Khan calls on supporters to continue anti-government protests

10 Nov 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urges his supporters to continue the antigovernmental protests, and notes that “the protest will grow stronger as it approaches the capital, Islamabad.”
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told his supporters, on Thursday, via a virtual address that they must “continue the anti-government protests,” a week after he was wounded following an assassination attempt against him.
Earlier, on November 7, the dominant opposition party in Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced on Monday that the party is scheduled to resume its protest marches on November 9.
Khan insisted that he “will reach Rawalpindi and I invite you all to come and march with us because it is a matter of the future of the country and the future of your children.”
The march was halted on November 3 following an assassination attempt against PTI’s leader, Imran Khan, which left him with a wounded leg.
Khan addressed a few hundred workers in the eastern city of Wazirabad, the same city where the assassination attempt took place.
In the video, Khan rejected the police version of the incident, saying that “at least two militants carried out what he considered a well-planned attack.”
“Our march will not stop,” Khan said, noting that “the protest will grow stronger as it approaches the capital, Islamabad, and I will not back down as long as I live.”
