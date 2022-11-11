Israeli Human Rights Violations in Occupied Palestine (Weekly Update 03 – 09 November 2022)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

5 Palestinians, including a child, were killed, and 14 others, including 2 children and a foreign solidarity activist, were wounded, and dozens of others suffocated in IOF attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 03 November 2022, Dawoud Rayan was shot dead by IOF after their incursion into Beit Duqqu village, in East Jerusalem. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

On the same day, 2 Palestinians, including a child and a member of the Palestinian Resistance, were killed, and 3 others were wounded by IOF’s fire during the latter’s incursion into Jenin refugee camp, northern West Bank. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

On 05 November 2022, Mosa’b Nafal was killed and another was injured before his arrest after IOF directly opened fire at them near Sinjil village, east of Ramallah. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

On 09 November 2022, Rafat ‘Ali ‘Issa (29) was killed after IOF opened fire at him. ‘Issa was shit with 2 bullets in the highs, leaving him to bleed for about 2 hours while he was trying to cross the Annexation Wall near the town of ‘Anin in Jenin where he was heading to his work in Israel, noting that IOF handed his corpse to the Palestinian ambulance and was transferred to Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin.

Meanwhile, those injured were victims of excessive use of force that accompanied IOF incursions into cities and villages and suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians, and they were as follows:

On 04 November 2022, 3 Palestinians and a foreign solidarity activist were injured with metal bullets during the IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in north of Qalqilya. In addition, a Palestinian was wounded with a metal bullet during clashes with IOF after the latter’s incursion into the town of ‘Azzoun, east of Qalqilya. On the same day, 2 civilian facilities and agricultural land were damage as a result of IOF warplanes that fired around 16 missiles at a resistance site, adjacent to agricultural lands in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

On 05 November 2022, a Palestinian sustained a live bullet wound, and dozens suffocated and bruised during confrontations with IOF near the Annexation Wall adjacent to al-Quds University in the town of Abu Dis in East Jerusalem, following a solidarity stand by the students inside the campus. IOF attacks caused 40 trees and greenhouses in the area to burn. On the same day, 2 Palestinians were wounded by IOF’s bullets during clashes at the northern entrance to Al-Bireh city.

On 09 November 2022, 2 children were shot by IOF during crashes after that latter obstructed a funeral, east of Beit Umar in Hebron.

In the Gaza Strip, 8 IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats off the Gaza shores (Western Gaza shores) mostly in northern Gaza Strip, and 10 other shootings were reported on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip.

” So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 164 Palestinians, including 110 civilians: 33 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settler and the rest were activists; 18 of them were assassinated in IOF’s attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Moreover, 5 Palestinian prisoners, including a woman, died in the Israeli jails.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

IOF demolished 5 houses, most of them were under construction, and 4 agricultural facilities and rooms, and confiscated property in the West Bank. Details are as follows:

On 03 November 2022, IOF demolished an agricultural room of bricks, tin and slate, a concrete wall and a 230-sqm water well, a bathroom of bricks and tin, and a 90-sqm tin house, and confiscated 2 iron containers, one was used as an office and the other as a store, south of Hebron, under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area C.

On 06 November 2022, IOF forced a citizen to self-demolish his under-construction house in ‘Anata in occupied East Jerusalem upon the Israeli municipality decision, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

On 07 November 2022, IOF demolished using bulldozers, a bakery of 3 shops with an area of 110 square meters in Shu’fat neighborhood, in East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. IOF also demolished a 200-square-meter under-construction house, and a fence nearby, in East of Jericho. On the same day, IOF demolished 2-storey 200-sqm house in the village of Qibya in Ramallah, under the pretext that it was in Area C, rendering a family of 6, including 2 women, homeless.

On 09 November 2022, IOF dismantled an insulated tin room, notified to stop working on the concrete floor on which the room was built, and confiscated an iron container used for storing equipment, south of Hebron.

On 09 November 2022, IOF demolished an under-construction house of about 230 square meters in Beit Hanin in East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

” Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 128 families homeless, a total of 754 persons, including 148 women and 339 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of `44 houses and many residential tents. IOF also demolished 93 other civilian objects, leveled vacant areas of land and delivered dozens of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks

5 Palestinian were injured and bruised, and agricultural lands and properties were also damaged in 8 attacks carried out by settlers in the West Bank. Details as follows:

On 03 November 2022, a Palestinian, his wife and 3 of their children were injured and bruised as a result of an attack by settlers from Asfar settlement in Hebron, while the Family were harvesting olives in Al-Majalis area.

On 05 November 2022, settlers attacked citizens who were harvesting olives in the town of Kafr al-Deik, west of Salfit, and seized an olive-harvesting machine and a bag containing personal documents. Settlers, protected by IOF, gathered at the western entrance to Hares village in Salfit, and threw stones at the passing vehicles.

On 06 November 2022, settlers from Adora settlement in Hebron destroyed the irrigation system of crops in ‘Ein Fara’ area, nearby the settlement. Also, settlers attacked agricultural land in Kafr Qaddoum village in Qalqilya and cut down several olive trees. On the same day, settlers stole about 19 bags of olives from agricultural land in the town of Kafr al-Deik, west of Salfit.

On 07 November 2022, settlers cut down 116 olive trees in east of Turmusa’ya in Ramallah

On 09 November 2022, settlers vandalized plastic water tanks used to irrigate olive grove, south of Yatta in Hebron.

” Since the beginning of the year, settlers conducted at least 232 attacks. In two of the attacks, 2 Palestinians were killed.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 190 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 81 Palestinians were arrested, including 11 children, and 2 women. In the Gaza Strip, on 06 November 2022, IOF arrested a citizen from Rafah at Beit Hanon “Erez” crossing. On 09 November 2022, IOF penetrated a limited distance east of Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

” So far in 2022, IOF conducted 7713 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 4331 Palestinians were arrested, including 432 children and 45 women. IOF also conducted 34 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 97 Palestinians, including 58 fishermen, 32 infiltrators, and 7 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli collective punishment and closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly-update in the Gaza crossings.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 95 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested 4 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

On 05 November 2022, IOF closed the entrance to the villages of Janba and Al-Markaz in Masafafer Yatta city in Hebron, with cement blocks and sand berms.

During this week, IOF closed Qalanda and Al-Za’eem checkpoints several times and reopened them later, tightening their procedures at Jerusalem checkpoints.

” So far in 2022, IOF established 3961 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 181 Palestinians at those checkpoints

