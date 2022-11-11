Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah eradicated curse of US from Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 11, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlines that the resistance foiled the US and Israeli plans for chaos in Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Video

The operation carried out by freedom fighter Ahmad Qasir kickstarted the first stage of liberation from the Israeli occupation in Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday during a speech commemorating Hezbollah’s Martyr Day.

“Qasir’s operation shocked the enemy and led to the collapse of all Israeli aspirations and dreams of bringing Lebanon into the Israeli age,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, praising the Lebanese resistance fighter for his courage and pivotal operation that was a milestone in Lebanon’s path toward liberation.

“Hezbollah undertook this grand occasion as Martyrs Day, though every day is martyrs day, and we consider any martyr in the axis of resistance, in Iraq, Yemen, or Syria, as our martyrs,” the Lebanese resistance leader said.

“Our [resistance] journey not once stopped resulting in martyrs throughout [the] 40 years [since the founding of Hezbollah], and 98% of them are youth,” Sayyed Nasrallah added, hoping that any resistance faction carries out an operation as big or even bigger than Qasir’s.

“The martyrs’ families have had a tremendous role in upholding the journey over the past 40 years,” he said, lauding how they encouraged their sons to fight against the occupation and supported their delve into freedom fighting.

“The sons of martyrs became freedom fighters and leaders, and this is all due to their families committing to resistance until victory… We appreciate the martyrs that sacrificed themselves for our sanctities, countries, freedom, dignity, and security,” the leader underlined.

“Our martyrs are known, and while some of their bodies are still held by the Israeli enemy, which is denying having them to begin with, we do not leave the bodies of our martyrs and missing persons behind,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

The martyrs’ journey, according to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, highlights the enemy’s failure to achieve its goals. “The enemy is betting on the second and third generations abandoning resistance, therefore it is trying to target and spoil them.”

“The enemy, through advanced techniques, is trying to spoil our upcoming generations and change their ideologies, which poses a grave danger,” he said. “The enemy was surprised in occupied Palestine where its aspirations to influence the upcoming generations and make them change their principles failed.”

Israeli election to increase divide

The Hezbollah chief commented on the Israeli Knesset election results, condemning all Israeli governments as criminal regardless of who wins the election.

“The results of the latest Israeli election are of no concern to us because all Israeli parties are alike in their criminality,” he added. “The Israeli elections might have grave repercussions in Palestine, because idiots will take the wheel, and idiots do not scare us.”

“The Israeli elections will increase the divide and influence the future of this entity through the choices it is taking,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Israeli Likud party chief Benjamin Netanyahu obtained the support of 64 Knesset members, Israeli media said on Thursday, noting that he would be assigned to form the Israeli government.

This comes after the victory of the pro-Netanyahu camp in the Knesset elections, which took place on the first of November.

Regarding the demarcation of the Lebanese maritime borders, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that the people betting on the guarantees provided by the United States should look to the Palestinians that trusted the US guarantees on their accords, “but for us, the status quo that led to the agreement will remain present.”

“Lebanon is protected by God and by the established equation of strength, which is ‘army, people, and resistance’. This will not change after the Israeli elections, for our strength is still present,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“Washington did not complete the maritime border agreement for Lebanon’s sake, but rather to avert war in the region because it has different priorities,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

US source of plague

Similarly, Sayyed Nasrallah said the results of the US elections would not change anything because the Republicans and Democrats are two faces of the same coin.

In response to the statements of the United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barabara Leaf, who said Hezbollah represented a “plague in Lebanon” for many years, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Hezbollah eradicated the curse of the United States from Lebanon, killing this plague.”

“The United States is the cause of this curse, plague, and pandemic, and it is sneaking in everywhere all over again and committing massacres after our peoples confronted its curse and plague,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

“The United States brought the terrorist takfiri plague to Lebanon, and Hezbollah confronted and eradicated it,” he added. “The United States wanted chaos in Lebanon in 2019 though supporting the demonstrations after its plans were foiled.”

“It is the United States that sponsored the chaos of October 2019 and planted its curse, which Hezbollah and the honorable people faced,” the resistance chief said. “The American blockade is still continuing on Lebanon by preventing any investments or economic aid to the country, and this itself is a curse and a plague.”

“The US prevents any country from helping Lebanon,” he explained, highlighting that any country that grows courageous enough to break the American blockade and aid Lebanon, the United States will prevent the government from taking the assistance.

“Will Lebanon dare accept the new assistance from Russia, or will it bow down to the US pressures?” Sayyed Nasrallah asked. “Iran agreed to the request of a Lebanese delegation that visited it to help Lebanon, but the American curse prevented the aid [from reaching Lebanon.”

Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Lebanese people not to kneel before the US plague, especially as the United States seeks nothing but protection for “Israel”.

An honest president

Touching on Lebanon’s internal affairs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the presidential vacuum had many connotations in Lebanon, “but the vacuum cannot be filled by whoever.”

“The presidency is a sensitive and pivotal matter for Lebanon that will leave its mark for the six years of the term and beyond,” he explained. “Therefore, we must have the most optimal pick for president.”

“We do not want a president who would provide a cover for the resistance, because it does not need protection. We want a president who would not stab the resistance in the back,” the Hezbollah chief stressed.

“The resistance was safe throughout President Michel Aoun’s tenure. We want a brave man who does not get scared and who cannot be bought or sold,” Sayyed Nasrallah noted.

“The resistance is one of the most important elements of power in Lebanon, and it is targeted, especially by the Americans that are still seeking chaos.”

“The Americans publicly affirm that they support the Lebanese army, which they consider qualified to confront the resistance,” he noted, though he went on to voice “the resistance’s confidence in the Lebanese army and its leadership, which rejects any confrontation with the resistance.”

“The US embassy is interfering in the smallest governmental and ministerial details in Lebanon […] the resistance, as a large part of the Lebanese people, wants a president that reassures the resistance.”

