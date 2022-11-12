Sayyed Nasrallah: USA Responsible for Lebanon’s Curses-Israeli Aggression, Takfiri Scheme. Economic Siege, Political Chaos

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 11, 2022

Mohammad Salami

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the United States of America is behind all the woes plaguing Lebanon, adding that the Resistance, in cooperation with the patriotic parties, has confronted the US curses.

Addressing Hezbollah ceremony marking Martyr’s Day, Sayyed Nasrallah responded to the remarks made the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Asis Affairs, Barbara Leaf, who had described Hezbollah as Lebanon’s curse.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that all the Israeli massacres and crimes against the Lebanese were committed under the patronage of the US administration, adding that the Israeli curse was made in USA.

The US administration is the curse that has plagued Lebanon, and Hezbollah, in cooperation with the Resistance factions, expelled it, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

The US greed made Washington destroy the Middle East countries, including Iraqi and Afghanistan, through wars and invasions, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that USA also sent dozens of thousand of takfiri terrorists to the region.

Hezbollah as well as the Lebanese people and army confronted the terrorist curse and overcame it, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled.

Hezbollah leader emphasized the US administration was beyond the chaos which spread in Lebanon in 2019, adding that the US officials confessed that they trained and prepared the NGOs in order to destabilize the Lebanese state.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the anarchy plot in 2019 failed to decompose the state, but that it managed to besiege Lebanon remotely.

Washington has prevented all the world countries from helping Lebanon, according to the Resistance Leader who added that the US officials have always warned the Lebanese officials against accepting donations.

Will the Lebanese officials accept the Russian power and wheat aids? Sayyed Nasrallah asked.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the US administration has prevented the Lebanese officials from purchasing Iranian fuel oil, adding that it obliged Lebanon to reject an Iranian fuel donation as well.

Iran welcomed a Lebanese technical team that visited Tehran to coordinate the fuel donation and approved the required amount, Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that the Islamic Republic intends to help Lebanon without asking for anything in return.

Regarding the maritime border demarcation, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that the US administration facilitated the indirect deal in order to shun a Middle East war and help the Zionist entity, not Lebanon.

USA knows the repercussions of a war between Hezbollah and ‘Israel’, so it accepted the demands of the Lebanese state, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, who added that Lebanon reached that indirect deal, thanks to the Resistance power and the international circumstances.

Who is preventing Lebanon from importing the Egyptian gas and Jordanian electric power? Sayyed Nasrallah asked.

Regionally, Sayyed Nasrallah said the US policy in the Middle East is even more detrimental, highlighting the Caesar Act used in order to starve Syria, adding that the Americans want to defeat Syria via siege after the failure of dozens of thousands of terrorists to reach this end.

Sayyed Nasrallah asked, “Who is responsible for all the regional woes, what is going on in Yemen and Iran ?”

Sayyed Nasrallah drew the attention of the audience to the fact that Iran has resolutely overcome the US-Israeli-Western conspiracy and even become more powerful.

Sayyed Nasrallah also noted that the US curse is beyond the Palestinian woe as well, highlighting the ongoing aggression of the Israeli enemy on the Palestinians.

Hezbollah Chief called on the Lebanese officials and political parties to confront the US policies, or that the US curse will lead Lebanon to destruction.

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Wants New President in Lebanon to Be Courageous, Refrain from Backstabbing Resistance

Hezbollah Secretary General indicated that all the Lebanese political parties reject the presidential vacuum, adding, however, filling this vacuum must not be away from the required specifications.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the Lebanese presidency is an important post which concerns all the Lebanese, not just the Christians or the Maronite, calling for more political efforts to reach an agreement in this regard.

Bilateral and trilateral meetings can replace the dialogue session, called for by House speaker Nabih Berri and rejected by some parties, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah wants the new president must be able to protect the national strengths, led by the Resistance, noting that this is a strategic issue related to that national security.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that this Resistance is always under fire, noting that the US remarks confirm this notion and pointing out that the US scheme aims stirring sedition in Lebanon and provoking the Lebanese army to fight Hezbollah.

in light of the shameful US intervention in the Lebanese internal affairs, the Resistance and its supporters have the right, as a large segment of the Lebanese people, to say that they want a courageous president who reassures the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Frankly speaking, we want a courageous president who does not shudder and get scared when the US embassy threatens him, Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that the new president must not be a person who accepts to be bought and sold.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the experience of the two former Presidents Emile Lahoud and Michel Aoun who reassured the Resistance and refrained from backstabbing it, adding that all the military achievements of the resistance in 2000, 2006 and 2017 benefited from thus presidential support.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that Hezbollah does not need the new president to protect it, adding what is important is that the new president does not back stab the Resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that President Aoun did not grant Hezbollah any extra influence on the Lebanese state, adding, had Hezbollah been able to rule the government, it would have approved the Iranian fuel donation.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the other presidential elections are also important, but that the basic requirement of the presidential candidate is reassuring the resistance.

US Midterm Elections

Hezbollah leader indicated that the US elections will not change the strategic policies of the United States based on launching wars, plundering fortunes, and supporting ‘Israel’.

All the US governments resort to different tactics, but preserve the same criminal principles, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the United States is responsible for the Israeli crimes and massacres against the Lebanese, Palestinians and all the Arabs.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that, in face of the US schemes, the national unity in the region must be sustained in order to protect the resources and fortunes.

Israeli Knesset Elections

Hezbollah leader indicated that the result of the Knesset elections, whcih gave the Right Coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu, does not make any difference with respect to Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah said, “All Israeli governments since that which was led by Ben-Gurion have been similar. Things will not change despite far-right coalition’s win.”

Lebanon will not be affected even if Netanyahu chooses insane figures to be in his government, thanks to the Resistance power, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, who added such a step will just deteriorate strife in the Zionist society.

Sayyed Nasrallah also indicated that Netanyahu will not be able to revoke the indirect maritime deal with Lebanon, adding that the Resistance power guarantees Lebanon’s rights in this regard.

Hezbollah Martyr’s Day

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by reciting Quranic verses which praise martyrdom, adding that the Resistance Party has chosen November 11 to mark Martyr’s Day because, in 1982, it witnessed the immense martyrdom operation carried out by martyr Ahmad Kassir against the Israeli enemy.

Martyr Kassir’s operation, which destroyed the Israeli military command headquarters in Tyre and killed over 100 Zionist soldiers and officers, immensely shocked the Zionist enemy, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that martyr Kassir’s operation has been the most enormous in face of ‘Israel’ so far, hoping there will be more immense operations against the usurping entity.

His eminence underscored that the martyrs’ families played a vital role in their heavy sacrifices by guiding them to the battlefield, just as the case of Karbala.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that preserving and appreciating the sacrifices of the martyrs and the families sustains our power, adding that Hezbollah is trying its best to retrieve bodies of martyrs missed in battlefields.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah has witnessed a phenomenon of having trans-generational martyrdom-grandfather, father, and son, adding that this confirms failure of soft warfare aimed at morally perverting “our young generation”.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah cited the scene of the young Resistance fighters who display commitment and enthusiasm in the battlefield, adding that this has surprised the Israeli enemy in Lebanon and Palestine as well.

Sayyed Nasrallah also warned against the plot aimed spreading the moral degeneration enhanced by the telecommunication devices, calling on the families to look after their children.

Sayyed Nasrallah addressing the ceremony held in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related videos

The Palestinian cause was and still is one of the constants of the Islamic revolution in Iran

The Saudi role in Lebanon / journalist Ghassan Saud

Horizontal and vertical divisions and disputes within the occupying entity, what repercussions on its army?

Reading in the American scene after the elections – the Russian-Ukrainian situation / d. Walid Sharara in politics today

After the results of the US midterm elections, the confrontation with the Republicans intensified

Articles by writer: Mohammad Salami

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, Takfiris, USA | Tagged: American Aggression, American intervention, Blockade on Lebanon, Egyptian gas and Iranian fuel, FUEL crisis in Lebanon, Hezbollah Martyr’s Day, Iranian Fuel Promise, NGOs, Sayyed Nasrallah, South-Leb Maritime Border Amendment |