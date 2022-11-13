90% of the Syrian People Living Below Poverty

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

No thanks to the sanctions imposed on the Syrian people by the US-led camp of humanitarian hypocrites, 90 percent of the Syrians live under the poverty line, the UN Special Rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures and human rights Alena Douhan said concluding her 12 days visit to Syria.

NATO countries continue to occupy large areas of Syria, namely the United States of America and Turkey, and coincidentally or purposely the areas they occupy are the country’s resource-rich areas considered the food basket and the main source of water, oil, and gas, stealing these much-needed essentials and depriving the Syrian people of their own food and fuel.

“I am struck by the pervasiveness of the human rights and humanitarian impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria and the total economic and financial isolation of a country whose people are struggling to rebuild a life with dignity, following the decade-long war.”

UN Rappporteur Alena Duhan

The once self-sufficient Syrian nation exporting food, medicine, and a wide range of products to dozens of countries around the world is now having “limited access to food, water, electricity, shelter, cooking, and heating fuel, transportation, and healthcare with the country facing a massive brain-drain due to growing economic hardship,” the UN expert added.

The UN rapporteur spent 12 days across the country and concluded her findings by attributing the hardship to the ‘blocking of payments and refusal of deliveries by foreign producers and banks, coupled with sanctions-induced limited foreign currency reserves.’

“With more than half of the vital infrastructure either completely destroyed or severely damaged, the imposition of unilateral sanctions on key economic sectors, including oil, gas, electricity, trade, construction, and engineering have quashed national income, and undermine efforts towards economic recovery and reconstruction.

Previous similar calls by United Nations officials were made to lift the unilateral coercive measures dubbed wrongly as sanctions imposed on the Syrian people with no attention from those imposing those measures, instead:

“I urge the immediate lifting of all unilateral sanctions that severely harm human rights and prevent any efforts for early recovery, rebuilding, and reconstruction.” The United States of America is Stealing the Food of the Syrian Children

It is strange that this report has not been given the attention it needed despite the fact that the man-made suffering is inflicted on over 20 million human beings who have done nothing to harm those inflicting that suffering on them, namely the United States of America and its UK, Canada, and Australia lackeys, and its European Union vassal states.

Not only does the United States of America impose its coercive measures on Syrian institutions, but it also extended its measures against third parties dealing with Syrian institutions which prevented hesitant companies including state-owned companies in countries presumably allied with Syria in the war on the US-sponsored terrorism, from doing business with Syria, despite the fact that they themselves are targeted by the fading US empire.

The same countries that are flooding the world’s arenas with crocodile tears over the suffering of the Ukrainian people they caused by starting the conflict with Russia in 2014 are inflicting more severe suffering on the Syrian people in addition to commanding terrorist organizations, the likes of al Qaeda and ISIS (ISIL – Daesh) to kill, maim, and kidnap Syrians.

