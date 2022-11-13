Videograph| Ahmad Kassir: Prince of Hezbollah’s Martyrs

 November 12, 2022

Hezbollah martyr Ahmad Kassir

“No other operation got the glory Ahmad Kassir had gotten,” Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said in remembrance of the martyr who carried out the hugest operation against Israeli occupation in south Lebanon.

Ahmad Kassir, known as “Prince of Martyrs”, carried out a self-sacrifice operation against the headquarters of the Israeli military command in Tyre in November 11, 1982.

Hezbollah assigned November 11 as Martyr’s Day, in remembrance of martyr Ahmad Kassir who heroically slapped the Zionist entity in the face at a time no one even dared to think about confronting a single Israeli soldier.

Below is a videograph, prepared by Al-Manar Website, that talks more about martyr Ahmad Kassir.

