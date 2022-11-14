Erdogan says initial signs point to ‘terror’ attack in Istanbul

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

13 Nov, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemns the “vile attack” that left dozens of people injured and six people dead as it tore through the heart of Istanbul.

Turkish President speaking at a news conference, on October 11, 2021 (Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters)

The explosion in Istanbul on Sunday that left six people dead and 53 injured, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appeared to be the result of a “terror” attack.

“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan told a televised press conference.

İstiklal Caddesi’nde meydana gelen bombalı saldırıda vefat eden kardeşlerimize Allah’tan rahmet, yakınlarına sabır, yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum.



Ülkemize, milletimize, İstanbul’umuza geçmiş olsun. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) November 13, 2022

He condemned the “vile attack” that left dozens of people injured and six people dead as it tore through the heart of Istanbul. “The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators… behind this vile attack,” Erdogan said.

According to the President, a “bomb attack” was what caused the explosion in Istanbul’s Istiklal Street, and six people died as a result of the incident.

Before leaving for the G-20 summit in Indonesia, Erdogan said Sunday that the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and that those responsible would face consequences. According to information he obtained from the governor of Istanbul, another 53 people were hurt.

Turkish President Erdogan on blast in Istanbul:



– 6 people dead, 53 others injured

– Wishing Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives

– Türkiye not to bow down to terrorism

– All the perpetrators to be identified pic.twitter.com/r75oGEgfev — TRT World (@trtworld) November 13, 2022

Istanbul attacker appears to be a woman: Turkey’s Vice President

Turkish authorities classify the Sunday explosion in the center of Istanbul as a terrorists attack that was carried out by a woman, Vice President Fuat Oktay said, citing preliminary data.

“We consider it a terrorist act, carried out by a perpetrator, who is believed to be a woman, detonating a bomb, according to preliminary information,” Oktay said.

İstiklal Caddesi’nde meydana gelen patlama sonucunda hayatını kaybeden vatandaşlarımıza Allah'tan rahmet, yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum. Yaşananlarla alakalı olarak ilgili tüm kurumlarımız devrede olup, gerekli tahkikatları titizlikle yürütmektedir. — Fuat Oktay (@fuatoktay) November 13, 2022

The number of injured people rose from 53 to 81, with two in serious condition, the senior official said.

Oktay pledged that Turkish authorities would promptly investigate the terrorist act and bring those responsible for it to justice.

“According to preliminary data, as a result of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, four people were killed, and 38 people injured. The injured received medical assistance,” the governor, Ali Yerlikaya, said earlier on Twitter.

Bugün saat 16.20 sıralarında Beyoğlu ilçemiz, Taksim İstiklal Caddesi’nde bir patlama meydana gelmiştir.



Olay yerine emniyet, sağlık, itfaiye ve AFAD ekiplerimiz sevk edilmiştir.



Can kaybı ve yaralılarımız bulunmaktadır.



Gelişmeler kamuoyuyla paylaşılacaktır. — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) November 13, 2022

According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Sputnik, Turkish law enforcement officials are looking into whether the explosion that occurred on Sunday in the heart of Istanbul was a terrorist attack.

