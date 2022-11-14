Erdogan says initial signs point to ‘terror’ attack in Istanbul

13 Nov, 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemns the “vile attack” that left dozens of people injured and six people dead as it tore through the heart of Istanbul.
The explosion in Istanbul on Sunday that left six people dead and 53 injured, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appeared to be the result of a “terror” attack.
“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan told a televised press conference.
He condemned the “vile attack” that left dozens of people injured and six people dead as it tore through the heart of Istanbul. “The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators… behind this vile attack,” Erdogan said.
According to the President, a “bomb attack” was what caused the explosion in Istanbul’s Istiklal Street, and six people died as a result of the incident.
Before leaving for the G-20 summit in Indonesia, Erdogan said Sunday that the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and that those responsible would face consequences. According to information he obtained from the governor of Istanbul, another 53 people were hurt.
Istanbul attacker appears to be a woman: Turkey’s Vice President
Turkish authorities classify the Sunday explosion in the center of Istanbul as a terrorists attack that was carried out by a woman, Vice President Fuat Oktay said, citing preliminary data.
“We consider it a terrorist act, carried out by a perpetrator, who is believed to be a woman, detonating a bomb, according to preliminary information,” Oktay said.
The number of injured people rose from 53 to 81, with two in serious condition, the senior official said.
Oktay pledged that Turkish authorities would promptly investigate the terrorist act and bring those responsible for it to justice.
“According to preliminary data, as a result of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, four people were killed, and 38 people injured. The injured received medical assistance,” the governor, Ali Yerlikaya, said earlier on Twitter.
According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Sputnik, Turkish law enforcement officials are looking into whether the explosion that occurred on Sunday in the heart of Istanbul was a terrorist attack.
Read next: Explosion rocks Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey
