Occupied West Bank resists Israeli occupation with operation

November 15, 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian Resistance escalates amid an Israeli brutal campaign mostly focused on the northern occupied West Bank that has left 26 Palestinian martyrs since the start of October.
Since the start of 2022, “Israel” committed 183 murders in cold blood against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 26 since the start of October, as per the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Amid the rampant criminality waged by the Israeli occupation, the Palestinian Resistance carried out an operation in “Ariel Industrial Park” and on a nearby highway. The operation left three settlers killed and three wounded.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation forces murdered the Palestinian youth who carried out the operation.
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified the Palestinian who carried out the operation as 18-year-old Muhammed Souf.
Simultaneously, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed Haris — the village of the Palestinian youth who carried out the operation.
The operation came amid a brutal Israeli offensive against Palestinians, most notably in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in over 2,000 arrests in near-daily raids, not to mention the murder of over 130 Palestinians, many of whom were teenagers.
