Palestinian Kills 3 Israelis, Injures 3 Others in Heroic Operation in West Bank

November 15, 2022

Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack in Salfit (Tuesday, November 15, 2022).

A Palestinian killed three Israelis and wounded three others, before being martyred in a major stabbing and car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Israeli media, citing occupation military, said the Palestinian stabbed a security guard in the Palestinian town of Salfit, near the entrance to the so-called Ariel Industrial Park.

The Palestinian attacker then stabbed three people at and adjacent to a nearby gas station, before he fled in an apparently stolen vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the attacker crashed the vehicle into other cars on the Route 5 highway, before getting out and stabbing another person, according to Israeli medics.

Palestinian crashed the vehicle he stole into other cars in West Bank (Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022).

He then stole another vehicle and drove it against traffic, crashing into more cars, before he got out and was shot dead by soldiers and armed civilians.

Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA) said the occupation security guard was seriously hurt, the Times of Israeli reported, adding that security officials were probing how the Palestinian attacker “managed to flee after stabbing the guard at the first scene, and why he was not shot by another guard.”

Two Israeli men in their 40s who were stabbed at and near the gas station were killed, and another man in his 40s was seriously hurt, Israeli media reported.

Another settler in his 50s was killed after being rammed by the Palestinian attacker, and another 35-year-old was stabbed and seriously hurt, according to MDA.

Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified the Palestinian martyr as 18-year-old Mohammad Souf, from the nearby town of Hares.

18-year-old Palestinian teen Mohammed Souf was shot and killed by Israeli gunfire in Salfit, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/ZIqwbD9cc0 — The Inside- Palestine (@TInsidePal) November 15, 2022

The Times of Israel quoted a defense source as saying that Souf “did not have any prior security offenses.”

Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation troops entered Hares following the attack and searched the area for a suspect who allegedly aided Souf.

Source: Israeli and Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

